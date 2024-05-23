Fremantle Dockers vs Collingwood Magpies Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 11, 2024

The Fremantle Dockers will face the Collingwood Magpies this Friday at Optus Stadium as they attempt to break into the top eight. The Dockers returned to the winner’s circle last round against St Kilda. This was a low-scoring match but Fremantle were able to walk away with a 78-74 victory.

Despite winning the game, Fremantle put on a worrying display, especially when they attempted to score. Their accuracy in front of the goal seemed off with nine goals and 18 behinds. However, their defense was on point and a little too strong for the Saints.

The Magpies, on the other hand, are on an incredible run. They lost their first three games of the season but are unbeaten since then, winning seven games and drawing with Essendon in their ANZAC Day match.

Their last game against the Crows was another victory for the Magpies, though it was a hard-earned victory. The Crows turned up the heat in the second half of the match, almost costing the Pies their early lead. Fortunately for the Magpies, Jordan De Goey secured the lead for his team, effectively winning the match.

This Friday, we expect the match to be challenging for both sides and we’ll likely see another low-scoring game.

Fremantle Dockers vs Collingwood Magpies Head-to-Head

Fremantle Dockers Form Guide: (LWWLW) The Fremantle Dockers are ranked 9th on the AFL Ladder

Collingwood Magpies Form Guide: (WDWWW) The Collingwood Magpies are ranked 5th on the AFL Ladder

Fremantle Dockers vs Collingwood Magpies Team News

Fremantle Dockers

Injured: Josh Corbett (hip), Brennan Cox (hamstring), Sean Darcy (calf), Michael Frederick (concussion), Sebit Kuek (knee), Oscar McDonald (knee), Nathan O’Driscoll (knee), Ethan Stanley (ankle)

Suspended: None

Collingwood Magpies

Injured: Aiden Begg (knee), Jack Bytel (concussion), Josh Carmichael (concussion), Jordan De Goey (abdomen), Jamie Elliott (vascular), Josh Eyre (hamstring), Will Hoskin-Elliot (hamstring), Jeremy Howe (groin), Beau McCreery (concussion), Reef McInnes (concussion), Dan McStay (knee), Brody Mihocek (hamstring), Tom Mitchell (foot), Oscar Steene (toe)

Suspended: None

Fremantle Dockers vs Collingwood Magpies Predicted Lineup

Fremantle Dockers Predicted Lineup: FB: Brandon Walker, Alex Pearce, Joshua Draper

HB: James Aish, Luke Ryan, Jordan Clark

C: Jeremy Sharp, Andrew Brayshaw, Matthew Johnson

HF: Bailey Banfield, Sam Switkowski, Michael Frederick

FF: Josh Treacy, Jye Amiss, Patrick Voss

FOL: Luke Jackson, Caleb Serong, Nat Fyfe

IC: Tom Emmett, Hayden Young, Jaeger O’Meara, Heath Chapman, Michael Walters

EMG: Neil Erasmus, Corey Wagner, Liam Reidy

Collingwood Magpies Predicted Lineup: FB: Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Billy Frampton

HB: Isaac Quaynor, Oleg Markov, Will Hoskin-Elliott

C: Steele Sidebottom, Scott Pendlebury, Josh Daicos

HF: Patrick Lipinski, Nick Daicos, Reef McInnes

FF: Finlay Macrae, Bobby Hill, Lachie Schultz

FOL: Darcy Cameron, Jack Crisp, Jordan De Goey

IC: John Noble, Joe Richards, Lachlan Sullivan, Harvey Harrison, Mason Cox

EMG: Nathan Kreuger, Edward Allan, Charlie Dean

Fremantle Dockers vs Collingwood Magpies Prediction

Prediction: Collingwood by 12 points