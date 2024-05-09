Fremantle Dockers vs Sydney Swans Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 9 2024

The Fremantle Dockers face the top-ranked Sydney Swans on Friday in what's predicted to be a low-scoring AFL game. Sydney holds the no 1 spot in the rankings, and for good reason, having won their last four matches convincingly. The Dockers, meanwhile, put an end to a growing losing streak by winning their last two games.

Will Fremantle be able to maintain their newfound momentum, or will the Swans extend their streak to five in a row? Read on for our prediction and betting tips.

Fremantle Dockers vs Sydney Swans Head-to-Head Record

Form

Dockers (LLLWW)

Round 8: Dockers 104-49 Richmond

Round 7: Dockers 95-71 Bulldogs

Round 6: West Coast 105-68 Dockers

Round 5: Port Adelaide 66-63 Dockers

Round 4: Carlton 73-63 Dockers

Swans (LWWWW)

Round 8: Swans 98-69 Giants

Round 7: Swans 118-42 Hawks

Round 6: Swans 110-57 Suns

Round 4: Swans 104-78 Eagles

Round 3: Tigers 82-77 Swans

Fremantle vs Sydney Head to Head (last 5 meetings)

2023: Sydney 105-76 Fremantle

2023: Fremantle 103-86 Sydney

2022: Sydney 82-65 Fremantle

2021: Sydney 95-58 Fremantle

2021: Fremantle 86-84 Sydney

Fremantle Dockers vs Sydney Swans Match Details

Match: Fremantle vs Sydney

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Start Time: 8:20 pm AEST

Venue: Optus Stadium

Fremantle Dockers vs Sydney Swans Preview

Fremantle has been on fire in their last two games and will look to keep that burning by winning at MCG this Friday. They head into this match armed with the knowledge that they humiliated the Tigers, who handed Sydney their only loss of the season.

Sydney, though, will not be fazed. The Swans have lost just one game this season and have won their last four. They’re also atop the AFL ladder, which is a testament to their incredible form.

This match presents an opportunity for the Swans to avenge their loss to Richmond by defeating the team that dropped 55 points on them in round 8.

Both sides share interesting encounters with the Richmond Tigers. The Swans lost to Richmond in Round 3, while the Dockers beat the Tigers by 55 points. However, that doesn't mean Fremantle will stop Sydney in their upcoming match.

The truth is that Sydney has the superior form right now. With Sydney’s aggressive attack tactics, they should have little trouble breaking through Fremantle’s defense. Their transition speed and skill in opening up the ground, coupled with their ability to pressure opponents, should prove too much for the Dockers to handle.

Fremantle has a history of slowing down after halftime. They wear out their defense quickly and succumb to pressure late. That could cost them the game and seal victory for Sydney.

Fremantle Dockers vs Sydney Swans Prediction

Prediction: Sydney by 9 points

Fremantle Dockers vs Sydney Swans Betting Tips

H2H

Fremantle $2.20

Sydney $1.67

Tips

Under 155.5 (game total) $1.90

Sydney -5.5 $1.91

Jordan Clark 25+ disposals $2.15

Chad Warner 2+ goals $3.50