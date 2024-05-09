Fremantle Dockers vs Sydney Swans Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 9 2024

The Fremantle Dockers face the top-ranked Sydney Swans on Friday in what's predicted to be a low-scoring AFL game. Sydney holds the no 1 spot in the rankings, and for good reason, having won their last four matches convincingly. The Dockers, meanwhile, put an end to a growing losing streak by winning their last two games.
Will Fremantle be able to maintain their newfound momentum, or will the Swans extend their streak to five in a row? Read on for our prediction and betting tips.
Fremantle Dockers vs Sydney Swans Head-to-Head Record
Form
Dockers (LLLWW)
- Round 8: Dockers 104-49 Richmond
- Round 7: Dockers 95-71 Bulldogs
- Round 6: West Coast 105-68 Dockers
- Round 5: Port Adelaide 66-63 Dockers
- Round 4: Carlton 73-63 Dockers
Swans (LWWWW)
- Round 8: Swans 98-69 Giants
- Round 7: Swans 118-42 Hawks
- Round 6: Swans 110-57 Suns
- Round 4: Swans 104-78 Eagles
- Round 3: Tigers 82-77 Swans
Fremantle vs Sydney Head to Head (last 5 meetings)
- 2023: Sydney 105-76 Fremantle
- 2023: Fremantle 103-86 Sydney
- 2022: Sydney 82-65 Fremantle
- 2021: Sydney 95-58 Fremantle
- 2021: Fremantle 86-84 Sydney
Fremantle Dockers vs Sydney Swans Match Details
Match: Fremantle vs Sydney
Date: Friday, May 10, 2024
Start Time: 8:20 pm AEST
Venue: Optus Stadium
Fremantle Dockers vs Sydney Swans Preview
Fremantle has been on fire in their last two games and will look to keep that burning by winning at MCG this Friday. They head into this match armed with the knowledge that they humiliated the Tigers, who handed Sydney their only loss of the season.
Sydney, though, will not be fazed. The Swans have lost just one game this season and have won their last four. They’re also atop the AFL ladder, which is a testament to their incredible form.
This match presents an opportunity for the Swans to avenge their loss to Richmond by defeating the team that dropped 55 points on them in round 8.
Both sides share interesting encounters with the Richmond Tigers. The Swans lost to Richmond in Round 3, while the Dockers beat the Tigers by 55 points. However, that doesn't mean Fremantle will stop Sydney in their upcoming match.
The truth is that Sydney has the superior form right now. With Sydney’s aggressive attack tactics, they should have little trouble breaking through Fremantle’s defense. Their transition speed and skill in opening up the ground, coupled with their ability to pressure opponents, should prove too much for the Dockers to handle.
Fremantle has a history of slowing down after halftime. They wear out their defense quickly and succumb to pressure late. That could cost them the game and seal victory for Sydney.
Fremantle Dockers vs Sydney Swans Prediction
Prediction: Sydney by 9 points
Fremantle Dockers vs Sydney Swans Betting Tips
H2H
Fremantle $2.20
Sydney $1.67
Tips
- Under 155.5 (game total) $1.90
- Sydney -5.5 $1.91
- Jordan Clark 25+ disposals $2.15
- Chad Warner 2+ goals $3.50