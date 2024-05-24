Geelong Cats vs GWS Giants Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 11, 2024

The Geelong Cats face the GWS Giants at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday in Round 11 of the AFL. Both sides have lost their last three games and will be desperate for a win.

Geelong has had back-to-back losses to Melbourne, Port Adelaide and the Gold Coast Suns, which they lost by 64 points, having won their first seven games of the season.

Their loss in the last round was even more shocking, as it was the first time they conceded 164 points since 1994. Fortunately, their lineup will receive a huge boost with key players Jeremy Cameron, Mitch Duncan, Sam De Koning and Tom Hawkins making a return.

GWS, meanwhile, are also on a three-game losing streak and have lost four of their last five games. Like the Cats, the Giants are also on a downward trajectory. Their last loss against the Western Bulldogs was a wake-up call that highlighted their current state of form. They scored 43 points against a team known for their weak defence, despite hosting the game.

The Giants have been struggling with their offence and have declined in defence as well. With their current form, it's unlikely they will be able to compete with Geelong.

Although the Cats have their own problems, they still bring more to games than the Giants. Not to mention, their lineup will have significant improvements heading into this game. The Cats should win comfortably, while the Giants’ losing streak will extend to four.

Geelong Cats vs GWS Giants Head-to-Head

Geelong Cats Form Guide: (WWLLL) The Geelong Cats are third in the AFL ladder.

GWS Giants Form Guide: (LWLLL) The GWS Giants are sixth in the AFL ladder.

Geelong Cats vs GWS Giants Team News

Geelong Cats

Injured: Patrick Dangerfield (hamstring), Mitch Edwards (back), Joe Furphy (ankle), Oli Wiltshire (thumb)

Suspended: none

GWS Giants

Injured: Leek Aleer (concussion), Lachie Ash (calf), Jack Buckley (calf), Isaac Cumming (hamstring), Josh Fahey (foot), Darcy Jones (hamstring), Josh Kelly (calf), Adam Kennedy (hamstring), James Leake (quad), Braydon Preuss (shin), Nathan Wardius (shin)

Suspended: Callum Brown

Geelong Cats vs GWS Giants Predicted Lineups

Geelong Cats

FB: Zach Guthrie, Jack Henry, Jake Kolodjashnij

HB: Tom Stewart, Max Holmes, Oisin Mullin

C: Oliver Dempsey, Tanner Bruhn, Zach Tuohy

HF: Tyson Stengle, Brad Close, Gryan Miers

FF: Shannon Neale, Tom Hawkins, Oliver Henry

FOL: Tony Conway, Mark Blicavs, Mitch Duncan

IC: Sam De Koning, Jack Bowes, Tom Atkins, Jeremy Cameron, Jhye Clark

EMG: Connor O’Sullivan, Shaun Mannagh, Mark O’Connor

GWS Giants

FB: Connor Idun, Sam Taylor, Harry Himmelberg

HB: Lachie Whitfield, Leek Aleer, Harry Perryman

C: Nick Haynes, Tom Green, Finn Callaghan

HF: Brent Daniels, Aaron Cadman, Toby Bedford

FF: Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Harvey Thomas

FOL: Kieren Briggs, Jacob Wehr, Stephen Coniglio

IC: Toby McMullin, Xavier O’Halloran, Ryan Angwin, Jake Riccardi, James Peatling

EMG: Conor Stone, Harry Rowston, Lachlan Keeffe

Geelong Cats vs GWS Giants Prediction

Prediction: Geelong to win by 19 points