Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 9 2024

The Geelong Cats experienced their first loss of the 2024 AFL season at the hands of the Melbourne Demons last weekend. This Friday, they take on Port Adelaide Power in an attempt to get back in the winning circle and regain momentum.
Port Adelaide also had a disappointing round 8, losing to their local rivals, the Crows, by 30 points. Port played lazily, wasting numerous opportunities to score. They’ll need to bring their very best in their match against Geelong.
Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power Head-to-Head Record
Form
Geelong (WWWWL)
- Round 4: Geelong 95-91 Bulldogs
- Round 5: Geelong 139-64 North Melbourne
- Round 6: Geelong 63-37 Brisbane
- Round 7: Geelong 118-105 Carlton
- Round 8: Melbourne 74-66 Geelong
Power (WWLWL)
- Round 4: Port Adelaide 111-42 Essendon
- Round 5: Port Adelaide 66-63 Fremantle
- Round 6: Collingwood 123-81 Port Adelaide
- Round 7: Port Adelaide 82-72 St Kilda
- Round 8: Adelaide 78-48 Port Adelaide
Cats vs Power (last 5 matches)
- Round 21 2023: Cats 97-85 Port Adelaide
- Round 14 2023: Port Adelaide 110-72 Geelong
- Round 19 2022: Geelong 106-94 Port Adelaide
- Round 10 2022: Cats 82-47 Port Adelaide
- QF 2021: Port Adelaide 86-43 Geelong
Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power Match Details
Match: Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power
Date: Friday, May 10
Start Time: 7:10 pm AEST
Venue: GMHBA Stadium Geelong
Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power Preview
Geelong will be hoping for a win this Friday vs Port. The Cats lost their first match in round 8. The Demons were able to come back and win the game despite Geelong’s third-quarter lead.
We’ve not seen the Cats come back from a loss in a long time, so it will be interesting to see how they do against a powerhouse like Port Adelaide.
Despite being a top-eight team, Port Adelaide have a notable weakness: scoring. They have failed to score 90 points in their last four games. This also cost them their last game against the Adelaide Crows, losing by a mere five points. When facing a team as ruthless as Geelong, this is not a weakness you can afford to have.
We don’t see this matchup going well for Port Adelaide. The result will likely be the Cats getting their eighth win of the 2024 AFL season.
Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power Prediction
Prediction: Geelong by 12-points
Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power Betting Tips
H2H
$1.28
Best Bet
Max Holmes 25+ disposals $1.85
Zak Butters 30+ disposals $1.94
Multi Tips
Zak Butters 25+ disposals
Max Holmes 20+ disposals
Tom Stewart 20+ disposals
Todd Marshall anytime goalscorer
Jeremy Cameron 2+ goals
= $3.10