  Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 9 2024

Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 9 2024

By Leonard Francis Agbator
Modified May 09, 2024 06:38 IST
AFL Rd 8 - Adelaide v Port Adelaide
Geelong Cats and Port Adelaide will face off in the AFL Round 9 2024

The Geelong Cats experienced their first loss of the 2024 AFL season at the hands of the Melbourne Demons last weekend. This Friday, they take on Port Adelaide Power in an attempt to get back in the winning circle and regain momentum.

Port Adelaide also had a disappointing round 8, losing to their local rivals, the Crows, by 30 points. Port played lazily, wasting numerous opportunities to score. They’ll need to bring their very best in their match against Geelong.

Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power Head-to-Head Record

Form

Geelong (WWWWL)

  • Round 4: Geelong 95-91 Bulldogs
  • Round 5: Geelong 139-64 North Melbourne
  • Round 6: Geelong 63-37 Brisbane
  • Round 7: Geelong 118-105 Carlton
  • Round 8: Melbourne 74-66 Geelong

Power (WWLWL)

  • Round 4: Port Adelaide 111-42 Essendon
  • Round 5: Port Adelaide 66-63 Fremantle
  • Round 6: Collingwood 123-81 Port Adelaide
  • Round 7: Port Adelaide 82-72 St Kilda
  • Round 8: Adelaide 78-48 Port Adelaide

Cats vs Power (last 5 matches)

  • Round 21 2023: Cats 97-85 Port Adelaide
  • Round 14 2023: Port Adelaide 110-72 Geelong
  • Round 19 2022: Geelong 106-94 Port Adelaide
  • Round 10 2022: Cats 82-47 Port Adelaide
  • QF 2021: Port Adelaide 86-43 Geelong

Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power Match Details

Match: Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power

Date: Friday, May 10

Start Time: 7:10 pm AEST

Venue: GMHBA Stadium Geelong

Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power Preview

Geelong will be hoping for a win this Friday vs Port. The Cats lost their first match in round 8. The Demons were able to come back and win the game despite Geelong’s third-quarter lead.

We’ve not seen the Cats come back from a loss in a long time, so it will be interesting to see how they do against a powerhouse like Port Adelaide.

Despite being a top-eight team, Port Adelaide have a notable weakness: scoring. They have failed to score 90 points in their last four games. This also cost them their last game against the Adelaide Crows, losing by a mere five points. When facing a team as ruthless as Geelong, this is not a weakness you can afford to have.

We don’t see this matchup going well for Port Adelaide. The result will likely be the Cats getting their eighth win of the 2024 AFL season.

Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power Prediction

Prediction: Geelong by 12-points

Geelong Cats vs Port Adelaide Power Betting Tips

H2H

$1.28

Best Bet

Max Holmes 25+ disposals $1.85

Zak Butters 30+ disposals $1.94

Multi Tips

Zak Butters 25+ disposals

Max Holmes 20+ disposals

Tom Stewart 20+ disposals

Todd Marshall anytime goalscorer

Jeremy Cameron 2+ goals

= $3.10

