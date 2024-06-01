Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 12, 2024

The Geelong Cats and the Richmond Tigers square off at the GMHBA Stadium on Saturday, June 1, in the AFL Round 12. Both teams have not been playing well and will be desperate for a win.

Geelong has been underwhelming in recent weeks, losing their last four matches. The Cats were seen as premiership favorites earlier in the season after kicking off with seven consecutive wins but have fallen off their perch since then.

In their last outing, they lost by four points to Greater Western Sydney, but this matchup against another struggling side presents a perfect opportunity for Geelong to return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are the second-worst side in the league this season. With a solitary win in 11 games, they occupy the penultimate spot in the standings. Richmond's last victory came in Round 3, and since then, they have fallen short.

Trending

Injuries have played a huge role in the Tigers' below-par performances this season, so they could lose to a wounded Geelong side. The Cats have won three of their past four meetings against the Tigers.

With a more vibrant forward, the Cats should have enough in their arsenal to take out the Tigers for their first win ahead of the second half of the season.

Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers Head-to-Head

Home Team Form Guide (LLLLW): The Geelong Cats are seventh in the AFL table.

Away Team Form Guide (LLLLL): The Richmond Tigers are 17th in the AFL table.

Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers Team News

Geelong Cats

Injured: Cam Guthrie (Achilles), Patrick Dangerfield (Hamstring), Jed Bews (Ankle), Oil Wiltshire (Thumb), Gary Rohan (Adductor), Mitch Edwards (Back), Rhys Stanley (Knee)

Suspended: Mark Bilcavs, Jhye Clark

Richmond Tigers

Injured: Jacob Bauer (Quad), Jacob Hopper (Hamstring), Shai Bolton (Concussion), Mate Colina (Back), Liam Fawcett (Back), Tom Lynch, (Hamstring), Sam Naismith (ACL), Tim Taranto (Wrist), Tylar Young (ACL), Maurice Rioli (Ankle), Dylan Grimes (Back), Josh Gibcus (ACL), Judson Clarke (ACL), Jack Ross (Foot)

Suspended: none

Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers Predicted Lineups

Geelong Cats

FB: Sam de Koning, Jack Henry, Jake Kolodjashnij

HB: Max Holmes, Tom Stewart, Zack Guthrie

C: Tanner Bruhn, Oliver Dempsey, Jack Bowes

HF: Tyson Stengle, Bradley Close, Gryan Miers

FF: Jeremy Cameron, Tom Hawkins, Oliver Henry

FOL: Mitch Duncan, Tom Atkins, Toby Conway

EMG: Conor O'Sullivan, Brandan Parfit, Shuan Mannagh

Richmond Tigers

FB: Nathan Broad, Ben Miller, Jayden Short

HB: Tom Brown, Nick Vlastuin, Daniel Rioili

C: Liam Baker, Hugo Ralphsmith, Kamdyn McIntosh

HF: Marlion Pickett, Rhyan Mansell, Tyler Sonsie

FF: Mykelti Lefau, Dustin Martin, Noah Cumberland

FOL: Thomson Dow, Jack Graham, Toby Nankervis

EMG: Sam Banks, Jacob Koschitzke, Steely Green

Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers Prediction

Prediction: Geelong Cats to win by 15 points