Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 12, 2024

The Geelong Cats and the Richmond Tigers square off at the GMHBA Stadium on Saturday, June 1, in the AFL Round 12. Both teams have not been playing well and will be desperate for a win.
Geelong has been underwhelming in recent weeks, losing their last four matches. The Cats were seen as premiership favorites earlier in the season after kicking off with seven consecutive wins but have fallen off their perch since then.
In their last outing, they lost by four points to Greater Western Sydney, but this matchup against another struggling side presents a perfect opportunity for Geelong to return to winning ways.
Meanwhile, the Tigers are the second-worst side in the league this season. With a solitary win in 11 games, they occupy the penultimate spot in the standings. Richmond's last victory came in Round 3, and since then, they have fallen short.
Injuries have played a huge role in the Tigers' below-par performances this season, so they could lose to a wounded Geelong side. The Cats have won three of their past four meetings against the Tigers.
With a more vibrant forward, the Cats should have enough in their arsenal to take out the Tigers for their first win ahead of the second half of the season.
Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers Head-to-Head
Home Team Form Guide (LLLLW): The Geelong Cats are seventh in the AFL table.
Away Team Form Guide (LLLLL): The Richmond Tigers are 17th in the AFL table.
Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers Team News
Geelong Cats
Injured: Cam Guthrie (Achilles), Patrick Dangerfield (Hamstring), Jed Bews (Ankle), Oil Wiltshire (Thumb), Gary Rohan (Adductor), Mitch Edwards (Back), Rhys Stanley (Knee)
Suspended: Mark Bilcavs, Jhye Clark
Richmond Tigers
Injured: Jacob Bauer (Quad), Jacob Hopper (Hamstring), Shai Bolton (Concussion), Mate Colina (Back), Liam Fawcett (Back), Tom Lynch, (Hamstring), Sam Naismith (ACL), Tim Taranto (Wrist), Tylar Young (ACL), Maurice Rioli (Ankle), Dylan Grimes (Back), Josh Gibcus (ACL), Judson Clarke (ACL), Jack Ross (Foot)
Suspended: none
Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers Predicted Lineups
Geelong Cats
FB: Sam de Koning, Jack Henry, Jake Kolodjashnij
HB: Max Holmes, Tom Stewart, Zack Guthrie
C: Tanner Bruhn, Oliver Dempsey, Jack Bowes
HF: Tyson Stengle, Bradley Close, Gryan Miers
FF: Jeremy Cameron, Tom Hawkins, Oliver Henry
FOL: Mitch Duncan, Tom Atkins, Toby Conway
EMG: Conor O'Sullivan, Brandan Parfit, Shuan Mannagh
Richmond Tigers
FB: Nathan Broad, Ben Miller, Jayden Short
HB: Tom Brown, Nick Vlastuin, Daniel Rioili
C: Liam Baker, Hugo Ralphsmith, Kamdyn McIntosh
HF: Marlion Pickett, Rhyan Mansell, Tyler Sonsie
FF: Mykelti Lefau, Dustin Martin, Noah Cumberland
FOL: Thomson Dow, Jack Graham, Toby Nankervis
EMG: Sam Banks, Jacob Koschitzke, Steely Green
Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers Prediction
Prediction: Geelong Cats to win by 15 points