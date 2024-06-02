Gold Coast Suns vs Essendon Bombers Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 12, 2024

The Gold Coast Suns host the Essendon Bombers on Sunday, June 2, at the People First Stadium in the AFL. This match is the last fixture for Round 12 and is expected to be a mouthwatering encounter to close the curtain on an interesting week of footy.

The Suns will face a big test against an in-form Essendon. After losing to Carlton Blues in the previous round, a victory over the second-placed team will be a huge morale booster for Gold Coast.

Home-ground advantage will be the Suns' key weapon in this clash, as they have not lost at home this term, winning all six home matches. All of Gold Coast's losses this campaign have been away.

However, Essendon are no pushovers and have shown they can deliver on the road. The Bombers have won their last four away games en route to their current seven matches unbeaten run.

Last week, Brad Scott's side saw off the Richmond Tigers, but the Suns will be a tougher opponent. The Bombers will be out to prove that their recent performances have not been a fluke by becoming the team that hands the Suns a first home loss this season.

Essendon have not lost to Gold Coast since 2017, recording six wins and a draw. This record coupled with their current form slightly puts them in pole position to pick maximum points in this encounter.

Gold Coast Suns vs Essendon Bombers Head-to-Head

Gold Coast Suns Form Guide (WLWWL): The Gold Coast Suns are 11th in the AFL ladder.

Essendon Bombers Form Guide (DWWWW): The Essendon Bombers are second in the AFL ladder.

Home Team vs Away Team Team News

Gold Coast Suns

Injured: Oskar Faulkhead (Ankle), Lachie Weller (Knee), Malcolm Rosas (Hamstring)

Suspended: Wil Powell

Essendon Bombers

Injured: Xavier Duursma (Quad), Ben Hobbs (Calf), Darcy Parish (Calf), Will Setterfield (Knee), Kaine Baldwin (Foot), Nik Cox (Hamstring), Sam Draper (Knee), Jaiden Hunter (Knee)

Suspended: none

Gold Coast Suns vs Essendon Bombers Predicted Lineups

Gold Coast Suns

FB: Sam Collins, Charlie Ballard, Mac Andrew

HB: Sam Flanders, Alex Sexton, Joel Jeffrey

C: Touk Miller, Sam Clohesy, Matthew Rowell

HF: Thomas Berry, Bailey Humphrey, Brayden Fiorini

FF: Ben King, Ben Long, Jack Lukosius

FOL: David Swallow, Noah Anderson, Ned Moyle

EMG: Rory Atkins, Sam Day, Alex Davies

Essendon Bombers

FB: Jordan Ridley, Ben McKay, Jayden Laverde

HB: Nic Martin, Andrew McGrath, Mason Redman

C: Dyson Heppell, Sam Durham, Jake Kelly

HF: Archie Perkins, Harrison Jones, Jade Gresham

FF: Peter Wright, Kyle Langford, Jake Stringer

FOL: Todd Goldstein, Jye Caldwell, Zach Merrett

EMG: Archie Roberts, Nick Bryan, Alwyn Davey Jnr

Gold Coast Suns vs Essendon Bombers Prediction

Prediction: Gold Coast Suns win by 23 points