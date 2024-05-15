Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 10 2024

The Gold Coast Suns will attempt to add another win to their record in Darwin as they face off against the Geelong Cats this Thursday. The Cats have now lost two games in a row and will look to reenter the winners’ circle.

The Suns have been inconsistent all season and their recent win against the Kangaroos, while positive, is not reassuring. North Melbourne are yet to win a single match this season, so a win over them doesn’t say much for Gold Coast.

Their wins have been followed by losses and they’ve only performed well against teams that are struggling. However, when facing teams that are above them on the AFL Ladder, the Suns have consistently fallen short. Even with two back-to-back losses, Geelong boast the superior form between the two sides.

Geelong have lost their matches in the last two rounds. Despite losing to sixth-placed Port Adelaide, the Cats delivered a spectacular performance, making a strong comeback in the second half and losing the match by only six points (95-101). This week, they'll be fired up and ready to make a strong comeback.

Read on for our prediction, preview and more.

Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats Head-To-Head

Gold Coast Form Guide: WLWLW (Gold Coast currently sits at 10th place on the ladder)

Geelong Form Guide: WWWLL (Geelong currently sits at 2nd place on the ladder)

Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats Team News

Gold Coast

Injured:

PLAYER INJURY Oskar Faulkhead Ankle Malcolm Rosas jr Hamstring Lachie Weller Knee

Suspended

Will Powell: Suspended till Round 15

Geelong

Oli Wiltshire Thumb Tanner Bruhn Shoulder Jeremy Cameron Concussion Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring Mitch Edwards Back

Suspended: none

Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats Predicted Lineup

Gold Coast Lineup

B: S.Collins, C.Ballard, B.Uwland

HB: A.Sexton, S.Flanders, M.Andrew

C: M.Rowell, T.Miller, S.Clohesy

HF: J.Rogers, B.Long, L.Johnston

F: J.Walter, B.King, J.Lukosius

FOLL: J.Witts - C, N.Anderson, A.Davies

I/C: J.Jeffrey, B.Ainsworth, T.Berry, N.Holman, B.Humphrey

EMG: B.Fiorini, S.Day, D.Swallow

Geelong Lineup

B: J.Henry, S.De Koning, J.Kolodjashnij

HB: Z.Guthrie, T.Stewart - C, M.Holmes

C: M.O’Connor, B.Parfitt, M.Blicavs

HF: O.Dempsey, J.Cameron, G.Miers

F: T.Stengle, T.Hawkins, O.Henry

FOLL: R.Stanley, C.Guthrie, M.Duncan

I/C: B.Close, O.Mullin, T.Atkins, J.Clark, G.Rohan

EMG: Z.Tuohy, J.Bowes, S.Neale

Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats Prediction

After starting the season with a seven-match win streak, Geelong have failed to win their last two matches. This Thursday, they'll make a comeback after defeating the Gold Coast Suns. As for the Suns, they'll continue their pattern of following a win with a loss.

Prediction: Geelong Cats by 19 points

