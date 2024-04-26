Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants delivered a masterclass performance as they strolled to a 54-point victory over Brisbane Lions on Thursday. April 25. The Giants thrashed the Lions 113-59 at the Manuka Oval for their sixth win of the season.

Following their loss to Collingwood in Round 6, the Giants needed a positive result to put their season back on track, and they did so, tearing apart the Lions. They dominated the game, winning all but the second quarter.

The Giants produced an explosive second-half performance that saw them score nine straight goals, six of which came in the third quarter, for a 38-point lead heading into the last term.

The momentum didn't drop in the fourth quarter, and an additional 16 points overpowered the Lions, who fell to their fifth and biggest loss of the season. Meanwhile, GWS, with a 5-2 record, continue to move towards the top of the table. On that note, here are the five hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit - Finn Callaghan

Finn Callaghan didn't kick a goal on the night, but his overall input was noteworthy. The 20-year-old midfielder recorded 31 disposals, made five marks and kicked a behind.

#4 Flop - Brisbane Lions backline

It would be difficult to single out one player from the Lions' defence, as they all looked slow and couldn't stop the Giant's runs, which led to them conceding nine unanswered goals.

#3 Hit - Darcy Jones

The youngster had a memorable AFL debut and wowed the crowd with his blistering pace before kicking his first career goal. In a stunning debut performance, he racked up two goals, 15 disposals and a behind in his first game.

#2 Hit - Charlie Cameron

In what was another abysmal performance, Charlie Cameron looked like the only shining light on the night for the Lions. He showcased his attacking prowess, scoring all two of Brisbane's first-quarter goals, followed by one behind in the second.

#1 Hit - Tom Green

The Giants midfielder was arguably the best player on the ground. Tom Green put on another outstanding performance, helping his side to victory with an impressive 36 disposal (21 handbells, 16 kicks), five marks, seven clearances and a goal.