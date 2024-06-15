GWS Giants vs Port Adelaide Power Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 14, 2024

GWS Giants welcome Port Adelaide to Engie Stadium on Sunday, June 16, for the last fixture in the AFL Round 14. In the previous round, the Giants lost to Hawthorn, while the Power were defeated by Carlton in their last outing.

The Giants were displaced from the top eight by Western Bulldogs after their Round 14 victory over Fremantle. That means they need a win to reclaim their spot. Their form, however, has been shaky with only one win in five games.

Port Adelaide, meanwhile, will be out for revenge against the side that eliminated them from the preliminary finals last season. They come into this clash fully rested after a Round 13 bye.

Trending

Before the break, the Power lost to loop Carlton Blues, ending a run of three wins on the bounce. They are 4th in the standings and could displace Essendon from third position with a win on Sunday.

The Giants have been decent playing at home with four wins in five home matches. Port Adelaide have also won their last two matches away from home.

That being said, expect an end-to-end encounter at the Engie Stadium. The Power are in better form, making them the best bet for a win.

GWS Giants vs Port Adelaide Power Form Guide

GWS Giants Form Guide (LLLWL): The GWS Giants are eighth in the AFL ladder.

Port Adelaide Power Form Guide (LWWWL): The Port Adelaide Power are fourth in the AFL ladder.

GWS Giants vs Port Adelaide Power Team News

GWS Giants

Injured: Lachie Ash (Calf), Jack Buckley (Calf), Nathan Wardius (Shin), Harry Perryman (Hamstring), Nick Madden (Ankle), Adam Kennedy (Hamstring), Darcy Jones (Hamstring), Stephen Coniglio (Shoulder), Isaac Cumming (Hamstring), Josh Fahey (Foot), Josh Kelly (Calf), James Leake (Quad), Braydon Preuss (Hamstring)

Suspended: none

Port Adelaide Power

Injured: Lachie Charleson (Knee), Hugh Jackson (Hip), Josh Sinn (Collarbone), Willie Rioli (Calf), Sam Powell-Pepper (Knee), Connor Rozee (Ankle)

Suspended: none

GWS Giants vs Port Adelaide Power Predicted Lineups

GWS Giants

FB: Connor Idun, Sam Taylor, Harry Himmelberg

HB: Lachie Whitfield, Jack Buckley, Nick Haynes

C: Ryan Angwin, Tom Green, Josh Kelly

HF: Brent Daniels, Jake Riccardi, Toby Bedford

FF: Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Callum M. Brown

FOL: Kieren Briggs, Finn Callaghan, Callan Ward

I/C: Leek Aleer, Xavier O'Halloran, Harvey Thomas, Aaron Cadman, Toby McMullin

EMG: James Peatling, Jacob Wehr, Max Gruzewski

Port Adelaide Power

FB: Kane Farrell, Esava Ratugolea, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

HB:Jase Burgoyne, Aliir Aliir, Dan Houston

C: Travis Boak, Connor Rozee, Willem Drew

HF: Darcy Byrne-Jones, Todd Marshall, Miles Bergman

FF: Zak Butters, Ollie Lord, Mitch Georgiades

FOL: Ivan Soldo, Jason Horne-Francis, Jed McEntee

I/C: Ollie Wines, Dylan Williams, Jackson Mead, Quinton Narkle, Francis Evans

EMG: Dante Visentini, Will Lorenz, Lachie Jones

GWS Giants vs Port Adelaide Power Prediction

Prediction: Port Adelaide to win by a slight margin