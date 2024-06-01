Hawthorn Hawks vs Adelaide Crows Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 12, 2024

The Hawthorn Hawks will host the Adelaide Crows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Round 12 of the 2024 AFL season on Saturday, June 1. Both sides come into this clash with impressive form, making the match a catchy encounter.

The Hawks have won four of their last six games and are 14th in the table. In Round 11, they saw off Brisbane Lions by 25 points, returning to winning ways after losing by a point to Port Adelaide in Round 10.

The Crows, on the other hand, are two places above Hawthorns in the standings. They boast a similar record as the Hawks, with four wins in their last seven outings. In the previous round, they secured a whopping 99-point victory over West Coast.

Both sides have similar forms, and it will be tough to predict an outright winner. However, home advantage could play in Hawthorn's favour, considering Adelaide's poor form at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Crows have lost their last nine consecutive matches at the MCG, a record dating back to 2017. Nevertheless, they have the upper hand in this contest with three wins in their last five meetings with the Hawks. They will be looking to break the MCG jinx in the tenth attempt.

Hawthorn Hawks vs Adelaide Crows Head-to-Head

Hawthorn and Adelaide have faced off five times since 2022, with the Crows holding an advantage over the Hawks (three wins out of five).

Hawthorn Hawks Form Guide (LWWLW): The Hawthorn Hawks are 14th in the AFL ladder.

Adelaide Crows Form Guide (WWDLW): The Adelaide Crows are 12th in the AFL ladder.

Hawthorn Hawks vs Adelaide Crows Team News

Hawthorn Hawks

Injured: Cooper Stephens (Achilles), Will McCabe (Back), Sam Butler (Broken Leg), Mitch Lewis (Knee), James Blanck (ACL), Lloyd Meek (Ankle), Jai Serong (Concussion), Jack O'Sullivan (Hamstring), Wil McCabe (Back)

Suspended: none

Adelaide Crows

Injured: Josh Worrell (Arm), Elliot Himmelberg (Cheekbone), Lachlan Gollant (Foot), Wayne Milera (Knee), Patrick Parnell (Shoulder), Riley Thilthrope (Knee), Izak Rankine (Hamstring)

Suspended: none

Hawthorn Hawks vs Adelaide Crows Predicted Lineups

Hawthorn Hawks

FB: Jarman Impey, Sam Frost, Changkuoth

HB: Karl Amon, James Sicily, Will Day

C: Jack Scrimshaw, Conor Nash, Josh Weddle

HF: Luke Breust, Dylan Moore, Calsher Dear

FF: Jack Gunston, Blake Hardwick, Mabior Chol

FOL: Ned Reeves, Jai Newcombe, Cameron McKenzie

EMG: Ethan Phillips, Max Ramsden, Finn Maginness

Adelaide Crows

FB: Brodie Smith, Jordon Butts, Chayce Jones

HB: James Borlase, Mark Keane, Max Michalanney

C: Mitchell Hinge, Jake Soligo, Jordan Dawson

HF: Lachlan Sholl, Taylor Walker, Josh Rachele

FF: Chris Burgess, Darcy Fogarty, Ben Keays

FOL: Reilly O'Brien, Matt Crouch, Harry Schoenberg

EMG: Kieran Strachan, Ned McHenry, William Hamill

Hawthorn Hawks vs Adelaide Crows Prediction

Prediction: Hawthorn Hawks to win by 20 points