Hawthorn Hawks vs Brisbane Lions Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 11, 2024

The Hawthorn Hawks face the Brisbane Lions on Sunday at the Marvel Stadium for the first match on the last day of round 11 in the AFL.

This is a game that could go either way. The Hawks will look to bounce back from their one-point loss against Port Adelaide in the last round. Meanwhile, Brisbane found success in round 10, beating the Richmond Tigers 163-44.

The Hawks enter this match in better form. They’ve had three wins from their last five games, while Brisbane has won twice, along with two losses and one draw. Their last game against Port was close to being a win.

However, Port managed a miracle, closing the gap on Brisbane’s 41-point lead and securing victory with two amazing goals in the last 33 seconds. So expect them to head into this match with great caution and a burning desire to redeem themselves.

The Hawthorn Hawks, meanwhile, have won the last four games against the Lions and have beaten them on days where Brisbane were above them on the ladder. Hawthorn skipper James Sicily will be returning for this match as well as Jack Scrimshaw who will return from his suspension. This is a solid boost to their lineup that could be a significant factor in the outcome of this match.

Brisbane had an easy game against a struggling Richmond side, but a 119-point lead is no joke, Richmond Tigers or not. It's unlikely that they will replicate this performance against the Hawks, but the confidence boost from such a dominant victory should not be dismissed.

Hawthorn Hawks vs Brisbane Lions Head-to-Head

Hawthorn Hawks Form Guide: (WLWWL) The Hawks are 15th in the AFL rankings.

Brisbane Lions Form Guide: (LLWDW) The Lions are 12th in the AFL ladder.

Hawthorn Hawks vs Brisbane Lions Team News

Hawthorn Hawks

Injured: James Blanck (knee), Sam Butler (leg), Henry Hustwaite (concussion), Mitch Lewis (knee), Will McCabe (back), Ned Reeves (hand), Jack O’Sullivan (hamstring), James Sicily (shoulder/ankle)

Suspended: none

Brisbane Lions

Injured: Will Ashcroft (knee), Keidean Coleman (knee), Tom Doedee (knee), Darcy Gardiner (knee), Lincoln McCarthy (knee), Carter Michael (knee), Brandon Starcevich (calf)

Suspended: Eric Hipwood

Hawthorn Hawks vs Brisbane Lions Predicted Lineups

Hawthorn Hawks

FB: Jarman Impey, Sam Frost, Changkuoth Jiath

HB: Karl Amon, James Sicily, Massimo D’Ambrosio

C: Conor Nash, James Worpel, Josh Weddie

HF: Will Day, Cam Mackenzie, Luke Breust

FF: Jack Ginnivan, Blake Hardwick, Mabior Chol

FOL: Lloyd Meek, Jai Newcombe, Dylan Moore

IC: Jack Scrimshaw, Connor Macdonald, Seamus Mitchell, Jack Gunston, Calsher Dear

EMG: Ethan Phillips, Josh Ward, Finn Maginness

Brisbane Lions

FB: Dayne Zorko, Jack Payne, Ryan Lester

HB: Darcy Wilmot, Harris Andrews, Conor McKenna

C: Jaspa Fletcher, Cam Rayner, Jarrod Berry

HF: Charlie Cameron, Logan Morris, Hugh McCluggage

FF: Kai Lohmann, Joe Daniher, Zac Bailey

FOL: Oscar McInerney, Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale

IC: Callum Ah Chee, Harry Sharp, Brandon Ryan, Bruce Reville, Noah Answerth

EMG: Henry Smith, James Tunstill, Darragh Joyce

Hawthorn Hawks vs Brisbane Lions Prediction

Prediction: Brisbane by 14 points