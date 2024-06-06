Hawthorn Hawks vs GWS Giants Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 13, 2024

Hawthorn Hawks host tge GWS Giants on Saturday, June 8 in the AFL Round 13. The two sides will lock horns at the University of Tasmania Stadium for the first of five matches billed for this weekend.

The Hawks will look to continue in their hot form when they face the Giants. Despite starting the season on a poor note, Hawthorn has gradually found their foot and is one the most in-form sides in the league.

They have had four wins in five games, the only defeat being a one-point loss to Port Adelaide in Round 10. In the previous round, the Hawks overcame Adelaide and will look to extend their winning streak to three games.

Hawthorn won their last three games at the University of Tasmania Stadium and will be full of confidence heading into this tie.

The Gaints, meanwhile, had a bye last week. However, before the break, they defeated Geelong Cats away from home, a victory which came after three consecutve losses.

Fully rested and high in morale after their last outing, the Giants will also approach this game confident of a positive result. Their dominance over Hawthorn in recent years will be another booster, as they have won four of their last five meetings with the Hawks.

Furthermore, GWS Giants have shown that they can grind out results away from home by securing away wins against West Coast, Gold Coast and Geelong this term, only falling short to stronger sides like Carlton, Sydney and Essendon.

Despite the Hawks' rich form, the Giants will be more energized and mobile, thanks to their bye and should put an end to the Hawthorns' winning streak.

Hawthorn Hawks vs GWS Giants Head-to-Head

Hawthorn Hawks Form Guide (WWLWW): The Hawthorn Hawks are 12th in the AFL ladder.

GWS Giants Form Guide (WLLLW): GWS Giants are seventh in the AFL ladder.

Hawthorn Hawks vs GWS Giants Team News

Hawthorn Hawks

Injured: Sam Butler (Leg), Wil McCabe (Back), Clay Tucker (Concussion), Lloyd Meek (Ankle), Jai Serong (Concussion), Mitch Lewis (Knee), James Blanck (Knee), Cooper Stephens (Achilles), Jack O'Sullivan (Hamstring)

Suspended: none

GWS Giants

Injured: Lachie Ash (Calf), Isaac Cumming (Hamstring), Darcy Jones (Hamstring), Adam Kennedy (Hamstring), Jack Buckley (Calf), Josh Fahey (Foot), Josh Kelly (Calf), Braydon Preuss (Hamstring), Nathan Wardius (Shin), Harry Perryman (Hamstring), James Leake (Quad), Stephen Coniglio (Hamstring), Isaac Cumming (Hamstring)

Suspended: none

Hawthorn Hawks vs GWS Giants Predicted Lineups

Hawthorn Hawks

FB: Jarman Impey, Sam Frost, Seamus Mitchell

HB: Karl Amon, James Sicily, JacK Scrimshaw

C: Will Day, Dylan Moore, Josh Weddle

HF: Connor MacDonald, Jack Gunston, Cam MacKenzie

FF: Jack Ginnivan, Blake Hardwick, Luke Breust

FOL: Ned Reeves, Jai Newcombe, James Worpel

I/C: Massimo D'Ambrosio, Conor Nash, Calsher Dear, Mabior Chol, Changkuoth Jiath

EMG: Harry Morrison, Max Ramsden, Nick Watson

GWS Giants

FB: Sam Taylor, Harry Himmelberg, Connor Idun

HB: Leek Aleer, Lachie Whitfield, Nick Haynes

C: Jacob Wehr, Tom Green, Xavier O'Halloran

HF: Brent Daniels, Jake Riccardi, Toby Bedford

FF: Toby Greene, Callum M. Brown, Jesse Hogan

FOL: Finn Callaghan, Kieren Briggs, Callan Ward

I/C: James Peating, Toby McMulin, Harvey Thomas, Aaron Chadman, Ryan Angwin

EMG: Conor Stone, Harry Rowston, Lachlan Keeffe

Hawthorn Hawks vs GWS Giants Prediction

Prediction: GWS Giants to win by 18 points