"He’s a remarkable player in such great form" - Coleman Medallist Tom Hawkins touts Geelong Cats star as the AFL’s best player

Geelong Cats forward Tom Hawkins says teammate Jeremy Cameron is the AFL's best player following his impressive form this season. The Cats are undefeated and the 31-year-old has played a huge role in this success.

Cameron, a 2019 Coleman Medallist, has been in terrific form. The 31-year-old is averaging a career-high 18 disposals and seven marks per game. In Round 7, he kicked five goals as the Geelong Cats defeated Carlton Blues 118-105.

His performances this season have earned him praise from fans, pundits and his teammates who are in awe of what he does with the footy ball. Speaking on Cameron's form this term, Tom Hawkins a fellow Coleman Medalist, said (via Foxy Footy):

“If he’s not (the best player in the game right now), he’s very, very close. He’s a remarkable player in such great form and the way that he does it is so unique."

“We maybe haven’t seen (it) since the likes of Buddy Franklin (with) his ability to be able to cover ground, get back towards goal, find dangerous space and take big moments, big marks, kick big goals.

“When we need it most, Jeremy seems to be there (and) What’s great is that there’s more to come from Jeremy Cameron," Hawkins added.

AFL greats describe Geelong Cats' Jeremy Cameron as the most difficult player to defend against

AFL greats Jonathan Brown and David King described Geelong Cats' forward Jeremy Cameron as the most difficult player to face in the league.

Speaking recently on Fox Footy's On The Couch, former Brisbane captain and three-time premiership player Jonathan Brown spoke on Cameron's versatility which makes him unstoppable:

“I would argue it is hard to find anyone in the competition, as a defender, who can handle Jeremy Cameron when he is playing this role,” Brown said.

“He is a beautiful field kick as well. You can’t leave him on his own in the middle of the ground either. Find me a defender who can run with him all over the field.”

North Melbourne great David King highlighted the 31-year-old's style of play as a major threat to opponents.

“Systems (are) getting destroyed by this guy. So, if you want to keep rolling out system, system, system, he’ll kick five, he’ll kick four, he’ll set up another three or four, and the game will be over.

“There’s a lot of double-up stuff. A lot of first possession and then follow-up. His opponent’s trying to locate him on the way through, (but) you’ve got no hope when that’s the case.

He continued:

“Of his 19 (goals), 10 are uncontested marks and seven are in play. That’s just the match-up that’s inadequate, whether it’s athletically, not capable, or just a complete size mismatch.”

Geelong Cats next play Melbourne Demons on Saturday, April 4, and all eyes will be on Cameron as he attempts to deliver another stand-out performance.