"I saw her smile, and it made it so easy" - When Collingwood star Josh Daicos revealed where he met his model girlfriend Annalise Dalins

AFL superstar Josh Daicos has been in a relationship with former Miss Universe Australia model Annalise Dalins for quite some time.

Earlier this year, in an interview with 9Honey, Daicos mentioned that he met his girlfriend in Melbourne. They crossed paths at a popular bar named Chapel St.

Speaking about Dalins, Daicos said that he was drawn to her smile and approached her to start a conversation. Things progressed smoothly between them, and soon after, their romance blossomed (via 9Honey):

“As soon as I saw her, I saw her smile, and it made it so easy to go over there and talk to her, and the conversation just flowed.

"We always talk about how we’re so excited to celebrate every anniversary, but then it got to a point where we just knew that it was just gonna keep going."

Their conversation started as a normal chat but soon became a coffee date. In the interview, Daicos added that the couple had their first proper date over coffee a week after meeting at the bar.

They went to a rooftop pizza and wine bar in Hawthorn for their first date. Josh Daicos and Annalise Dalins have been in a relationship for three years.

Josh Daicos and Annalise Dalins ventured into a new career path

Josh Daicos and Annalise Dalins became ambassadors for the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix earlier this year.

Dalins announced the news on Instagram, sharing pictures of herself and the AFL star posing in front of a Formula 1 car. The model expressed her excitement in the caption:

"We are so excited to announce that we are Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix ambassadors 2024! 🏎️✨ We are super pumped to be attending Glamour on the Grid & to be spending some days by the track 🏁

"We are honoured and thrilled to have this opportunity @ausgp 🫶🏼 Thank you @jackieheraldsun & @heraldsunphoto for today’s write up in VWeekend regarding all things relationship, life & F1! 🥰 #AusGP #glamouronthegrid."

Josh Daicos plays for Collingwood Football Club in the AFL. He was selected by them in the 2016 AFL draft under the Father-son rule.