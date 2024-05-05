Melbourne Demons forward scores stunning goal-of-the-year contender to end Geelong’s seven-match winning streak

Melbourne Demons forward Bayley Fritsch scored a stunning match-winning goal to end Geelong Cats unbeaten streak when the sides clashed on Saturday, April 4.

The Cats were on a seven-game winning streak ahead of the Round eight clash but were handed their first defeat by a resolute Demons. Simon Goodwin's side stifled the Cats' attack, keeping prolific scorer Jeremy Cameron quiet.

They won the first quarter (20-16) and a goalless second quarter (5-4). Geelong responded by taking the third, but the Demons wrapped the victory in the last quarter (30-20) laced with a Goal-of-the-Year contender from Fritsch.

The 27-year-old forward sealed the win for his side with an ubelievable kick from an impossible angle.

Speaking after the game, the Melbourne Demons star had this to say about his goal (via news.com.au):

“That skidder that went through was pretty nice."

“They were coming pretty hard so it’s a good win. I knew it was a massive chance but it needed to grip. It was sort of tracking and then probably the second last bounce it went in.”

Melbourne Demons leap into the top four after ending Geelong Cats' perfect record

The Melbourne Demons leaped into the top four of the AFL standings after Saturday's eight-point victory (74-66) over Geelong Cats. The Demons produced a masterclass performance to end the Cats' seven-game wining streak.

Demons forward Bayley Fritsch stole the headlines after scoring an astonishing goal which turned out to be the matchwinner. The clash saw Geelong's Jeremy Cameron record one of his worst output this season (three behinds, seven marks, 15 disposals).

Fritsch on the other hand led his side's goal chart with three goals, one behind, six marks and 12 disposals. Melbourne Demons are fourth in the league but have the same number of points (24) as GWS Giants in third position.

However, Geelong lost their spot at the summit to Sydney. Both sides have 28 points, but the Swans have a superior goal difference (91).