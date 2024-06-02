Melbourne Demons vs Fremantle Dockers Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 12, 2024

The Melbourne Demons square off with the Fremantle Dockers on Sunday, June 2, at Traeger Park as they look to leap into the top-four in the AFL. The match is billed to be a tight contest, going by both team's forms.

The Demons defeated St Kilda by 42 points in the previous round. However, before that win, they lost to West Coast and Carlton in the previous two rounds respectively.

Melbourne's home record this season has been decent. They have won three of their last four home matches and boast a healthy record at Traeger Park, winning four of their last six matches.

Fremantle, meanwhile, has never played at Traeger Park and will hope for a positive debut result at the ground. The Dockers have been in good form recently, recording only one loss in five outings.

Last week, they drew with defending premiers Collingwood. Fremantle is ninth in the AFL, and a win over Melbourne could see them displace the Demons, who are sixth in the log.

Fremantle's last three victories over Melbourne have been away from home. However, considering Melbourne's decent home record this term, they should win this one.

Melbourne Demons vs Fremantle Dockers Head-to-Head

Melbourne Demons Form Guide (WWLLW): The Melbourne Demons are sixth in the AFL ladder.

Fremantle Dockers Form Guide (WWLWD): The Fremantle Dockers are ninth in the AFL ladder.

Melbourne Demons vs Fremantle Dockers Team News

Melbourne Demons

Injured: Jake Lever (Knee), Jake Melksham (Knee), Charlie Spargo (Achilles), Harrison Petty (Ankle), Marty Hore (Calf), Josh Schache (Foot), Joel Smith (Misconduct)

Suspended: none

Fremantle Dockers

Injured: Oscar McDonald (Knee), Nathan O'Driscoll (Knee), Sebit Kuek (Knee), Josh Corbett (Hip), Breman Cox (Hamstring), Ethan Stanley (Ankle), Matthew Taberner (Concussion)

Suspended: none

Melbourne Demons vs Fremantle Dockers Predicted Lineups

Melbourne Demons

FB: Jake Bowey, Steven May, Trent Rivers

HB: Adam Tomlinson, Tom McDonald, Christain Salem

C: Ed Langdon, Clayton Oliver, Caleb Winsdor

HF: Kade Chandler, Bayley Fritsch, Shane McAdam

FF: Kysaiah Pickett, Harrison Petty, Alex Neal-Bullen

FOL: Max Gawn, Jack Viney, Christain Petracca

EMG: Jack Billings, Ben Brown, Bailey Laurie

Fremantle Dockers

FB: Heath Chapman, Joshua Draper, Alex Pearce

HB: James Aish, Luke Ryan, Jordan Clark

C: Andrew Bryashaw, Hayden Young, Jeremy Sharp

HF: Jaeger O'Meara, Sam Switowski, Michael Frederick

FF: Josh Treacy, Jye Amiss, Luke Jackson

FOL: Nat Fye, Caleb Serong, Sean Darcy

EMG: Tom Emmett, Neil Erasmus, Matthew Johson

Melbourne Demons vs Fremantle Dockers Prediction

Prediction: Melbourne win by 30 points