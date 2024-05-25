Melbourne Demons vs St Kilda Saints Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 11, 2024

The Melbourne Demons face the St Kilda Saints on Sunday at the MCG in Round 11 of the AFL.
The Demons will be hungry for a win. They’ve had tough losses in the last two rounds, one against Carlton who beat them by a single point, and a thumping defeat to the West Coast Eagles.
Melbourne’s current form is indifferent. They went from upsetting the Geelong Cats who were undefeated at the time, to incurring two straight losses against opponents they were expected to beat.
On Sunday, they have a somewhat easy matchup against the St Kilda Saints, a team that has struggled this season. However, Melbourne’s inconsistency makes them susceptible to another upset.
Meanwhile, the Saints haven’t figured out how to score. They’re still a top defensive side, with a backline that has been consistent all season, but they just keep failing up front. The only teams that have fewer goals scored this season than St Kilda are North Melbourne, Hawthorn and Richmond.
You can’t beat a team as defensively sound as Melbourne without being good on the offense. Hence, expect Melbourne to win by a decent margin.
Melbourne Demons vs St Kilda Saints Head-to-Head
Melbourne Demons Form Guide: (LWWLL) The Melbourne Demons are ninth in the AFL ladder,
St Kilda Saints Form Guide: (LLWLL) The St Kilda Saints are 14th in the AFL ladder.
Melbourne Demons vs St Kilda Saints Team News
Melbourne Demons
Injured: Jake Bowey (ankle), Marty Hore (calf), Jake Lever (knee), Jake Melksham (knee), Josh Scache (foot), Charlie Spargo (achilles), Daniel Turner (calf)
Suspended: Joel Smith
St Kilda Saints
Injured: Arie Schoenmaker (concussion), James Van Es (ankle)
Suspended: none
Melbourne Demons vs St Kilda Saints Predicted Lineups
Melbourne Demons
FB: J.Bowey, S.May, T.Rivers
HB: J.McVee, T.McDonald, A.Tomlinson
C: E.Langdon, C.Oliver, C.Windsor
HF: A.Neal-Bullen, H.Petty, K.Pickett
F: K.Chandler, B.Fritsch, S.McAdam
Foll: M.Gawn-C, J.Viney, C.Petracca
I/C: J.van Rooyen, L.Hunter, T.Sparrow, T.Woewodin, C.Salem
St Kilda Saints
FB: J.Battle, D.Howard, C.Wilkie
HB: J.Webster, L.Stocker, N.Wanganeen-Milera
C: S.Ross, J.Sinclair, M.Wood
HF: D.Wilson, B.Hill, L.Henry
F: M.Owens, M.King, A.Caminiti
FOLL: R.Marshall, J.Steele - C, M.Winhager
I/C: J.Higgins, L.Collard, P.Dow, R.Bonner, C.Sharman
Melbourne Demons vs St Kilda Saints Prediction
Prediction: Melbourne Demons by 14 points