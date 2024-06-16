Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 15, 2024

The last fixture of the NRL Round 15 will see the Newcastle Knights and the Penrith Panthers square off at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, June 16. Both sides have a similar form, but the Panthers are clear favorites based on their position in the standings and head-to-head record.

The Panthers are second with three wins in their past five outings, while the Knights are 13th also with three wins in five games. However, Penrith's wins have come between two losses, while Newcastle recorded three successive victories before suffering back-to-back losses.

Penrith defeated Manly by 10 points in the previous round, and a win over Newcastle will secure a top-four spot for the defending premiers, boosting their pursuit of a fourth consecutive premiership.

Newcastle, meanwhile, lost to table leaders Melbourne in Round 14 and will flex their muscles with another top-table side. The Knights are not far from the top eight. They are four points behind the fourth-placed Sydney, and a win over the Panthers followed by an assured two points from a bye next week could shoot them back into the playoff spots.

History favors the Panthers in this clash. They have not lost at the McDonald Jones Stadium since 2015 and have won the past five meetings between the two teams. Expect another win for the defending premiers.

Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers Form Guide

Newcastle Knights Form Guide (WWWLL): The Knights are 13th in the NRL ladder.

Penrith Panthers Form Guide (WLWLW): The Penrith Panthers are second in the NRL ladder.

Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers Team News

Newcastle Knights

Injured: Kai Pearce-Paul (Toe), Kalyn Ponga (Foot), Tyson Gamble (Foot)

Suspended: none

Penrith Panthers

Injured: Jack Cole (Quad), Mitch Kenny (Quad), Nathan Cleary (Hamstring)

Suspended: none

Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers Predicted Lineups

Newcastle Knights

Backs: Dane Gagai, Jackson Hastings, Greg Marzhew, Enari Tuala, Fletcher Sharpe, Jack Cogger, Bradman Best

Forwards: Tyson Frizell, Adam Elliott, Jacob Saifiti, Dylan Lucas, Jayden Brailey, Leo Thompson

Interchange: Jack Hetherington, Daniel Saifiti, Phoenix Crossland, Brodie Jones

Reserves: Krystian Mapapalangi, Mat Croker

Penrith Panthers

Backs: Brian To'o, Izack Tago, Dylan Edwards, Sunia Turuva, Jarome Luai, Brad Schneider, Paul Alamoti

Forwards: Isaah Yeo, Scott Sorensen, Moses Leota, Liam Martin, James Fisher-Harris, Luke Sommerton

Interchange: Matthew Eisenhuth, Lindsay Smith, Daine Laurie, Liam Henry

Reserves: Trent Toelau, Mavrik Geyer

Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers Prediction

Prediction: Penrith Panthers to win by 20 points