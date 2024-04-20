"Absolutely woeful and only getting worse" - AFL fans slam standard of umpiring in Adelaide Crows vs Essendon Bombers clash

AFL fans have slammed the standard of umpiring in Essendon Bombers' 78-75 victory over Adelaide Crows on Friday, April 19, after a controversial moment in the dying moments of the clash.

The Bombers began the round-six game in Adelaide well, winning both the first and second quarters (16-14, 23-20). However, the Crows fought back in the third term (25-23) to set up a nervy last quarter. The last 20 minutes produced a stalemate (16-16), but Essendon's first-half lead was enough for victory.

The game produced a controversial moment just before the siren came on. With a few minutes left, Essendon's Sam Draper committed a foul by deliberately wrapping the ball with his body. However, the umpire overlooked the incident, denying the trailing Crows a freekick, which could have won them the game.

After the game, fans were quick to call out the standard of officiating, which supposedly cost the Crows a victory.

"I'm not a Adelaide crows supporter, but they were just robbed of a win again lol with bad umpiring The Essendon player jumped on top of the ball deliberately which should of been paid a free kick to Adelaide in the last few seconds. What are the umpires doing seriously," one fan said.

"Essendon deserved the win. Where is the accountability from the AFL with the umpiring, it’s absolutely woeful and only getting worse," a second fan added.

"As a Collingwood magpies supporter I know how Adelaide crows feel. Even the magpies my team have lost crucial games due to horrible umpiring and umpiring calls The afl needs to fix up the umpiring selections" a third fan wrote.

Adelaide Crows are winless in seven AFL games against the Bombers

The Crows were unfortunate in their round six AFL clash against the Essendon Bombers, losing by three points.

Despite losing the first two quarters, the Crows rallied in the third quarter and fought hard in the last but couldn't avoid another defeat against the Bombers.

They had lost their last six meetings against Essendon before Friday night's clash. A controversial game at the Adelaide Oval ensured a seventh consecutive loss for Mathew Nick's side. With just one win from six games, the Crows are 14th in the league table.