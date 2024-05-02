Captains of various AFL clubs revealed the most famous person in their phone contact, and Zach Merrett named an Australian cricketing legend as some interesting names were mentioned.

In an Instagram post by ABC Sport, skippers of Brisbane Lions, Fremantle Dockers, Richmond Tigers, Essendon Bombers, Carlton Blues and other AFL clubs were asked to name the most prominent persons on their contact list.

Patrick Cripps (Carlton) mentioned AFL great Chris Judd, Toby Nankervis (Richmond) mentioned Dustin Martin, while Connor Rozee (Port Adelaide) disclosed his club's games record holder Travis Boak as the most notable figure on his list.

For some captains, the most notable persons on their phone list are individuals outside the game of footy. Alex Pearce (Fremantle) mentioned Australian musician Kevin Parker, while Zach Merret revealed that he has the digits of Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting.

Merrett added Ponting was his idol, but he had not texted him since getting his number from someone close to the former cricketer because he was scared. He said:

"I'm pretty bad at keeping numbers. I normally don't even save them so others probably numbers I don't realise are on there. I dunno, tricky Ponting's probably for me my biggest idol."

"I actually haven't texted him yet, but I've got his number. I was too sctred to text him. But I was fortunate to get it off someone who's close to him. So, I probably should actually use it aat some point," Zach Merrett added.

Zach Merrett will lead Essendon in Round 8 against West Coast Eagles

The Essendon skipper will lead his side when they face West Coast in their Round 8 clash on Saturday, May 4. They will look to pick a fifth win after sharing the spoils with Collingwood in the Round 7 Anzac Day 85-85 tie.

Zach Merrett was one the standout players in his side's last outing, winning the Anzac Medal after producing 31 disposals, one behind and three marks. The 28-year-old has featured in all games for the club this term, averaging 17.3 kicks, 13.4 handbells,4.3 marks, and 5.7 tackles.

The Bombers have a 4-1-2 record this season and are seventh in the standings with 18 points.