AFL Draft News: Retired GWS star Daniel Lloyd linked with return as club considers mid-season draft swoop for the veteran

Brisbane is considering a move that could have retired GWS utility Daniel Lloyd back at the club through this month's mid-season draft, according to New Corp.

Lloyd retired his career with the Giants last year with 101 games. He has since stepped into his post-playing career in a development coaching role with the Lions.

Last season, the 32-year-old ex-forward played 23 games with the Great Western Sydney Giants, who finished one point away from a grand final.

With GWS, Lloyd kicked 12 goals and averaged 12.91 disposals and 3.04 tackles before calling time on his career in August 2023 and joining Brisbane.

With the Lions being low on players due to injury woes, Keidean Coleman, Lincoln McCarthy, Darcy Gardiner and Tom Doedee are all down for the rest of the season, Lloyd is reportedly being considered as a potential mid-season draft option for the Lions given his experience and fitness fresh out of a top system.

However, the major hindrance in the way for the Lions is that Lloyd was not delisted by GWS but retired. This means he is required to have played a minimum of three matches in one of the nation's top state leagues, either WAFL, SANFL, TSL or VFL.

The AFL has the power to make exceptions for "special" draft nominees, and this is hoped to be the avenue for the Lions to recruit Lloyd.

Brisbane have up to four list spots available to be filled at the mid-season draft, and currently hold picks 4, 16, 19 and 21. Brisbane has only two VFL matches before the mid-season draft on Wednesday, May 29.

Daniel Lloyd retires GWS, August 2023

AFL Rd 23 - GWS v Essendon

Daniel Lloyd announced his retirement from the AFL on August 15, 2023, at the end of an eight-season career.

Lloyd was an NSW scholarship holder with the Western Bulldogs as a teen prior to his return home to Killarney Vale on the Central Coast to live and work as a carpenter.

A few years later, while playing for the Killarney Vale Bombers in the Black Diamond League, Lloyd was noticed by then-assistant coach Mark McVeigh as he had kicked nine goals in a semi-final. After a trial game in front of former GWS coach Leon Cameron, the Giants listed Lloyd for the 2016 AFL season.

Joined by his wife Crystal and their kids, Parker and Charli. Lloyd announced his retirement to the team, saying:

“I’ve known for quite some time now and Crystal and I have had many conversations about what it looks like for us going forward and how that impacts us and our family. It’s the right time for us to move into our next chapter.

“I’m so grateful for what this club has given me. I’ll be forever grateful to the GIANTS and the people that have helped me along the way. “Thank you from Crystal, the kids and I for welcoming us into the Giants family. It’s been an unforgettable experience.”