AFL Fixtures: AFL announces fixture details for Round 16-23, two sides handed three blockbuster Friday night timeslots

The AFL fixtures schedule for Round 16-23 has been officially announced. On Tuesday, May 14, the league body released the date and timings for games in the updated fixture drop, including three Friday night blockbusters for Essendon and Collingwood.

The Bombers, who have been in scintillating form this term, have been handed three peak hours Friday night clash. Brad Scott's side will play crucial games against Collingwood, Adelaide, and Sydney.

These marquee fixtures could make or mar the Bombers' ambitions, with the team having leaped into the top four after their Round 9 victory over GWS. Meanwhile, defending champions Collingwood have been handed Friday blockbuster games versus the Bombers, Geelong, and Sydney.

The Swans, alongside the Melbourne Demons, are the only other clubs that will play twice on Friday night in the unveiled eight-round of games. Fremantle, GWS Giants, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Richmond, and St Kilda miss out entirely on Friday night footy.

The recently announced AFL fixtures will see no games played on Thursday after 14 consecutive Thursday night matches in 2024.

Notable clashes lined up in updated AFL fixtures

Several notable clashes are lined up in the recently updated AFL fixtures for rounds 16 to 23. The AFL initially released the full 24-round fixture in November 2023 but left out the pairings from Round 15 as part of a plot that enables the league to schedule more blockbuster games in marquee slots.

Geelong and long-time rivals Hawthorn will clash at GMHBA Stadium on a Saturday night in Round 17. The QClash between Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast Suns, and St Kilda vs Essendon has been fixed for Round 20.

Round 21 will see the Western Bulldogs host the Melbourne Demons at Marvel Stadium, and West Coast play Gold Coast at Optus Stadium in a Friday night doubleheader. Collingwood and Carlton will also face each other on Saturday that week.

The penultimate round (Round 23) will see the rematch of the 2023 Grand Final as Collingwood hosts Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, the fixtures for the final round of games for the season were not disclosed in the latest update.