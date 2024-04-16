AFL Hall of Fame: What Are The Selection Criteria And Who Is On The Selection Committee

Established in 1996, the Australian Football League Hall of Fame has become a core part of AFL culture. Since its inception, it has recognized over 300 inductees. Fans and participants of the sport celebrate and look up to these legends in a tradition that has only waxed stronger with each season.

This article will take you on a deep dive into the Hall of Fame selection process, including the criteria for selection of hall of famers and the members of the selection committee.

What Are The Selection Criteria For The AFL Hall of Fame?

The Australian Football League Hall of Fame serves the purpose of identifying, recognizing and celebrating legends of the sport. Players, coaches, administrators, umpires, and media representatives are all eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The making of Hall of Famers involves the identification of individuals who have made undeniable contributions to the sport and the decisions of experienced members of the selection committee. The selection of individuals who deserve Hall of Fame status is based on a strict criteria.

The criteria considers the record, skill, sportsmanship, integrity and character of the candidates, with further considerations such as longevity and passion.

Furthermore, it is expected that the inductees have had a profound and positive influence on the sport as well as meaningful contributions and service to the game of Australian Football.

Each year, the committee selects eight people to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Two of the eight candidates must have been retired within ten years. One inductee must be selected from the administrator/media/umpire category every two years.

As of 2021, the selection committee comprised of AFL Commission chairman (Richard Goyder), CEO of the AFL Players Association (Paul Marsh), broadcasters (Karen Lyon, Michelangelo Rucci, Bruce McAveney and Tania Armstrong), Statistics/History Consultant (Marke Genge), former players (Graham Cornes, Ross Glendinning, David Parkin, Michael O'Loughlin) and Secretary (Patrick Keane).

The AFL Legend Category

The Legend category is the most important and sought-after category in the Australian Football League Hall of Fame. This prestigious status is reserved for individuals who have had the most meaningful impact on Australian Football.

Players become eligible for Legend status after five years of retirement from the game. However, coaches, administrators, media representatives and umpires are eligible upon retirement.

The nature and structure of the Hall of Fame selection process ensures that awards go to the most deserving candidates, pushing the sport to continue creating passionate and influential legends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback