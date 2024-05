AFL Injury List 2024: Unavailable players, return dates and more ahead of Round 10

Injuries in AFL are fairly common. The games for round 10 of the season are slated to run from Thursday, May 16, to Sunday, May 19. On that note, let's take at a look at each club’s injured and unavailable players, their return dates and more.

Which of your favourite players are currently injured or unavailable due to suspension ahead of the 10th round?

Adelaide Crows

Nick Murray, Knee (2-3 weeks)

Josh Worrell, Arm (8-12 weeks)

Luke Pedlar, Shoulder (1-2 weeks)

Wayne Milera, Knee (Season)

Riley Thilthorpe, Knee (6-8 weeks)

Patrick Parnell, Shoulder (Season)

Brisbane Lions

Will Ashcroft, Knee (6-9 weeks)

Keidean Coleman, Knee (Season)

Tom Doedee, Knee (Season)

Lincoln McCarthy, Knee (Season)

Carter Michael, Knee (1-2 weeks)

Darcy Gardiner, Knee (Season)

Zac Bailey, Ankle (1 week)

Deven Robertson, Shoulder (Test)

Noah Answert, Concussion (Test)

Brandon Starcevich, Calf (3-4 weeks).

Carlton Blues

Matt Carroll, Groin (2-4 weeks)

Matt Cottrell, Foot (4-5 weeks)

Adam Cerra, Hamstring (3-4 weeks)

Sam Docherty, Knee (Season)

Sam Durdin, Concussion (1-2 weeks)

David Cuningham, Calf (3-4 weeks)

Lachie Fogarty, Wrist (1-2 weeks)

Hudson O’Keefe, Hamstring (8-12 weeks)

Jesse Motlop, Hamstring (1 week)

Marc Pittonet, Finger (Test)

Jack Silvagni, Knee (Season)

Adam Saad, Hamstring (1 week)

Zac Williams, Glute (Test)

Collingwood Magpies

Aiden Begg, Knee (TBC)

Beau McCreery, Concussion (1 week)

Brody Mihocek, Hamstring (1-2 weeks)

Dan McStay, Knee (TBC)

Harvey Harrison, Ankle (Test)

Jack Bytel, Concussion (1-2 weeks)

Jamie Elliot, Vascular (TBC)

Josh Carmichael, Concussion (1-2 weeks)

Josh Eyre, Hamstring (3-4 weeks)

Jordan De Goey, Groin (Test)

Jeremy Howe, Groin (2-3 weeks)

Oscar Steene, Toe (8+ weeks)

Tew Jiath, Ankle (2-3 weeks)

Tom Mitchell, Appendix (Test)

Essendon Bombers

Sam Draper, Knee (6-8 weeks)

Jaiden Hunter, Knee (Season)

Kaine Baldwin, Foot (5 weeks)

Jordan Ridley Quad (Test)

Xavier Duursma, Quad (5-6 weeks)

Will Setterfield, Knee (2-3 weeks)

Fremantle Dockers

Josh Corbett, Hip (Season)

Brennan Cox, Leg (4-6 weeks)

Sean Darcy, Calf (Test)

Odin Jones, Elbow (Test)

Sebit Kuek, Knee (Season)

Oscar McDonald, Knee (11-13 weeks)

Nathan O'Driscoll, Knee (TBA)

Ethan Stanley, Ankle (TBA)

Conrad Williams, Foot (Test)

Sam Sturt, Knee (Test)

Geelong Cats

Jeremy Cameron, Concussion (1 week)

Mitch Edwards, Back, (1-2 weeks)

Oli Wiltshire, Thumb (1 week)

Patrick Dangerfield, Hamstring (2-4 weeks)

Tanner Bruhn, Shoulder (Test)

Tom Hawkins, Managed (1 week)

Gold Coast Suns

Lachie Weller, Knee (10 weeks)

Malcolm Rosas jnr, Hamstring (4 weeks)

Wil Powell, Suspension (Round 15)

Oskar Faulkhead, Ankle (7 weeks)

GWS Giants

Adam Kennedy, Knee (Indefinite)

Braydon Preuss, Hamstring (2 weeks)

Callum Brown, Suspension (Round 13)

Lachie Ash, Calf (6 weeks)

Leek Aleer, Concussion (1-2 weeks)

Isaac Cumming, Hamstring (4 weeks)

James Leake, Quad (Indefinite)

Josh Kelly, Calf (6 weeks)

Nathan Wardius, Shin (Indefinite)

Hawthorn Hawks

Henry Hustwaite, Concussion (Test)

Jack Scrimshaw Suspension (Round 11)

James Sicily, Shoulder/ankle (Test)

James Blanck, Knee (Season)

Mitch Lewis, Knee (TBC)

Mabior Chol, Wrist (Test)

Sam Butler, Leg (Season)

Will McCabe, Back (4-6 weeks)

Ned Reeves, Hand (Test)

Jack O'Sullivan, Hamstring (2-3 weeks)

Melbourne Demons

Christian Salem, Hamstring (Test)

Daniel Turner, Calf (3-4 weeks)

Jake Melksham, Knee (5-7 weeks)

Josh Schache, Heel (TBA)

Marty Hore, Calf (4-6 weeks)

Charlie Spargo, Achilles (2-3 weeks)

Jacob van Rooyen, Concussion (1-2 weeks)

North Melbourne Kangaroos

Brayden George, Shoulder (1-2 weeks)

Callum Coleman-Jones, Achilles (Season)

Colby McKercher, Foot (TBC)

Kallan Dawson, Ankle (1-2 weeks)

Jy Simpkin, Quad (Test)

Josh Goater, Achilles (Season)

Griffin Logue, Knee (6-7 weeks)

Hamish Free, Concussion (Test)

Port Adelaide Power

Connor Rozee, Hamstring (Test)

Hugh Jackson, Hip (4-6 weeks)

Ivan Soldo, Knee (2-3 weeks)

Jase Burgoyne, Groin (Test)

Lachie Jones, Hamstring (1 week)

Quinton Narkle, Foot (1-3 weeks)

Sam Powell-Pepper, Knee (Season)

Trent McKenzie, Quad (1 week)

Richmond Tigers

Dylan Grimes, Back (Test)

Jack Ross, Foot (6-8 weeks)

Jack Graham, Hamstring (1-2 weeks)

Judson Clarke, ACL (Season)

James Trezise, Concussion (1 week)

Liam Baker, Soreness (Test)

Liam Fawcett, Back (TBC - long term)

Seth Campbell, Knee (1-2 weeks)

Mate Colina, Back (TBC - long term)

Josh Gibcus, ACL (Season)

Jacob Hopper, Hamstring (2-3 weeks)

Tom Lynch, Hamstring (4-6 weeks)

Maurice Rioli jnr, Ankle (8-10 weeks)

Tim Taranto, Wrist (3-4 weeks)

Sam Banks, Concussion (1 week)

St Kilda Saints

Arie Schoenmaker, Concussion (1 week)

Brad Crouch, Knee (Test)

Dan Butler, Hamstring (1 week)

Jack Higgins, Suspension (Round 11)

Matt Allison, Ankle (Test)

Oli Hotton, Ankle (Test)

James Van Es, Ankle (Season)

Sydney Swans

Angus Sheldrick, Concussion (Test)

Callum Mills, Shoulder/calf (5-6 weeks)

Lachlan McAndrew, Concussion (1 week)

Harry Arnold, Back (5-6 weeks)

Tom McCartin, Concussion (1 week)

Sam Reid, Foot (TBC)

Corey Warner, Ankle (2 weeks)

Will Edwards, Leg (1 week)

West Coast Eagles

Clay Hall, Hand (Test)

Callum Jamieson, Hamstring (2-3 weeks)

Elliot Yeo, Groin (Test)

Elijah Hewett, Foot (Mid-season)

Harry Barnett, Shin (1-2 weeks)

Jack Darling, Nose (Available)

Jeremy McGovern, Internal (Test)

Matt Flynn, Knee (1-2 weeks)

Noah Long, Knee (Season), Groin (4-5 weeks)

Jack Petruccelle, Ankle (1-3 weeks)

Western Bulldogs

Bailey Smith, Knee (Season)

Cody Weightman, Elbow (5-7 weeks)

Laitham Vandermeer, Shin (Test)

Nick Coffield, Shoulder (4-6 weeks)

Tom Liberatore, Concussion (Indefinite)