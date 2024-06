AFL Injury List 2024: Unavailable players, return dates and more ahead of Round 14

The AFL Round 14 matches are scheduled for Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16. Players unavailable through injuries and suspensions are accounted for and their earliest return dates are also included in this update.

Adelaide Crows

Taylor Walker, Back (Test), Izak Rankine, hamstring (Test), Elliot Himmelberg, Cheekbone (1 week), Riley Thilthorpe, Knee (2-4 weeks), Josh Worell, Arm (6-8 weeks), Matt Crouch, shoulder (Season), Wayne Milera, knee (Season), Patrick Parnell, Shoulder (Season).

Brisbane Lions

Carter Michael, Knee (Test), Will Ashcroft, Knee (3-5 weeks), Keidean Coleman, Knee (Season), Tom Doedee, Knee (Season), Darcy Gardiner, Knee (Season), Lincoln McCarthy Knee (Season).

Carlton Blues

Orazio Fantasia, Shoulder (TBC), Mitch McGovern, Glute (TBC), Harry McKay, Shoulder (TBC), Marc Pittonet, Finger (Test), Matt Carroll, Groin (1-2 weeks), Matt Cottrell, Foot (1-2 weeks), Adam Cerra, Hamstring (1-2 weeks), David Cunningham, Calf (1-2 weeks), Jack Martin, Calf (1-2 weeks), Hudson O'Keefe, Hamstring (4-8 weeks), Jack Silvagni (Season), Sam Docherty, Knee (Season).

Collingwood Magpies

Josh Carmichael, Concussion (TBC), Dan McStay, Knee (TBC), Nick Daicos, Shin (Test), Jordan De Goey, Groin (2 weeks), Ned Long, Calf (2 weeks), Brody Mihocek, Hamstring (2 weeks), Scott Pendlebury, Bicep (2 weeks), Joe Richards, Foot (2 weeks), Mason Cox, Concussion/ Knee (4-6 weeks), Jamie Elliott, Vascular (5-7 weeks), Tom Mitchell, Foot (5-7 weeks),Oscar Steen, Toe (6-8 weeks), Aiden Begg, Knee (Season).

Essendon Bombers

Zach Reid, Pectoral (TBC), Kyle Langford, Hip (Test), Mason Redman, Hamstring (1 week), Ben Hobbs, Calf (1 week), Xavier Duursma, Quad, (1 week), Kaine Baldwin, Foot (1 week), Sam Draper, Knee (1 week), Darcy Parish, Calf (5 weeks), Saad El-Hawli, Ankle (6-8 weeks), Jaiden Hunter, Knee (Season).

Fremantle Dockers

Ethan Stanley, Ankle (Test), Matt Taberner, Concussion (Test), Ollie Murphy, Hip (Test), Brennan Cox, Hamstring (1 week), Nathan O’Driscoll, Knee (5-6 weeks), Oscar McDonald, Knee (9-11 weeks), Sebit Kuek, Knee (Season), Josh Corbett, Hip (Season).

Geelong Cats

Toby Conway, Knee (TBC), Zach Tuohy, Hip (TBC), Cam Guthrie, Achilles (Test), Oli Wiltshire, Pelvis (3 weeks).

Gold Coast Suns

Jarrod Witts, Hamstring (Test), Oscar Faulkhead, Ankle (2 weeks), Will Powell, Suspension (Round 15- 2 weeks), Lachie Weller, Knee (6 weeks).

GWS Giants

Nathan Wardius, Shin (Test),Jack Buckley, Calf (Test), Isaac Cumming, Hamstring (Test), Josh Kelly, Calf (Test), Adam Kennedy, Hamstring (1 week), James Leake, Quad (1 week), Harry Perryman, Hamstring (2 weeks), Lachie Ash, Calf (1-2 weeks), Stephen Coniglio, Shoulder (1-3 weeks), Darcy Jones, Hamstring (4-6 weeks), Nick Madden, Ankle (6-8 weeks),Josh Fahey, Foot (12-16 weeks), Braydon Preuss, Hamstring (Indefinite).

Hawthorn Hawks

Lloyd Meek, Ankle (Test),Mitch Lewis, Knee (Test), Ned Reeves, Back (Test), Bailey Macdonald, Hip (1 week), Will McCabe, Back (1 week), Jack O'Sullivan, Hamstring (1 week), Ethan Phillips, Knee (1 week), Cooper Stephens, Achilles (1 week), Chad Wingard, Calf (1 week), James Blanck, Knee (Season), Sam Butler, Leg (Season).

Melbourne Demons

Charlie Spargo, Achilles (TBC), Christian Petracca, Ribs (TBC), Josh Schache, Foot (1 week), Marty Hore, Calf (1 week), Jake Lever, Knee (1-2 weeks), Jake Melksham, Knee (1-3 weeks),Lachie Hunter, Calf (3-5 weeks), Joel Smith, Suspension (Indefinite).

North Melbourne Kangaroos

Colby McKercher, Foot (1 week), Griffin Logue, Knee (1 week), Blake Drury, Knee (4-6 weeks), Callum Coleman-Jones, Achilles (Season), Josh Goater, Achilles (Season), Will Dawson, Shoulder (Indefinite).

Port Adelaide

Connor Rozee , Ankle (Test), Willie Rioli, Calf (Test), Hugh Jackson, Hip (1-2 weeks),Lachie Charleson, Knee (1-3 weeks), Josh Sinn, Collarbone (3 weeks), Sam Powell-Pepper, Knee (Season).

Richmond Tigers

Mate Colina, Back (TBC), Liam Fawcett, Back (TBC), Dylan Grimes Back (TBC), Tom Lynch, Hamstring (Test), Jacob Hopper, Hamstring (1 week), Marlion Pickett, Calf (2-3 weeks), Maurice Rioli jnr, Ankle (3-5 weeks), Jack Ross, Foot (6-8 weeks), Tylar Young, ACL (Season), Mykelti Lefau, ACL (Season), Sam Naismith, ACL (Season), Josh Gibcus, ACL (Season), Judson Clarke, ACL (Season).

St Kilda

Angus McLennan, Calf (Test), Liam Stocker, Abdomen (1 week),Isaac Keeler, Knee (1-2 weeks), Jack Hayes, Knee (4 weeks), Dougal Howard, Hamstring (4 weeks), James Van Es, Ankle (Season).

Sydney Swans

Robbie Fox, Shoulder (Test),Corey Warner, Ankle (Test), Callum Mills, Shoulder/calf (1-2 weeks), Sam Reid, Foot (1-3 weeks), Harry Arnold, Back (3-4 weeks), Luke Parker, Suspension (Round 18- 5 weeks), Angus Sheldrick, Ankle (7 weeks), Jack Buller, Back (Season).

West Coast Eagles

Liam Duggan, Concussion (Concussion), Oscar Allen, Knee (1 week), Jayden Hunt, Toe (1 week), Harley Reid, Suspension (Round 16- 3 weeks),Rhett Bazzo, Groin (2-4 weeks), Elijah Hewett, Foot (4-6 weeks), Noah Long, Knee (Season).

Western Bulldogs

Jordan Croft, Concussion (TBC), Luke Cleary, Concussion (TBC), Ed Richards, Concussion (Test), Cody Weightman, Elbow (Test), James Harmes, Hamstring (2-3 weeks), Nick Coffield, Shoulder (2-3 weeks),Aaron Naughton, Knee (2-4 weeks), Jason Johannisen, Hamstring (4-6 weeks), Alex Keath, Hamstring (5-7 weeks), Ryan Gardner, Wrist (10-12 weeks), Bailey Smith, Knee (Season).