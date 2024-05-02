Injuries are common in most sports, with the AFL not exempt from it. Round 8 games are lined up from May 2- May 5, so we look at each club's unavailable players, their return dates and more.

What players are currently injured in your favorite AFL club ahead of Round 8?

Adelaide Crows

Wayne Milera, Knee (Season), Nick Murray, Knee (3-5 weeks), Luke Pedlar Shoulder (TBC), Riley Thilthrope, Knee (8-10 weeks)

Brisbane Lions

Cal Ah Chee, Hamstring (1 week), Wil Ashcroft, Knee (TBC), Zac Bailey, Ankle (3-4 weeks), Keidean Coleman, Knee (Season), Tom Doedee, Knee (Season), James Madden, Hamstring (Test), Carter Michael, Knee (2 weeks), Deven Robertson, Shoulder (3 weeks)

Carlton Blues

Matt Caroll, Groin (4-6 weeks), Adam Cerra, Hamstring (Test), David Cuningham, Calf (Test), Sam Docherty, Knee (Season), Orazio Fantasia, Illness (Test), Lachie Fogarty, Wrist (3-5 weeks), Caleb Marchbank, Back (2-3 weeks), Jack Martin, Hamstring (1-2 weeks), Mitch McGovern, Hamstring (1 week), Jack Silvagni, Knee (Season), Jesse Motlop, Hamstring (2-3 weeks), Adam Saad, Hamstring (4 weeks)

Collingwood Magpies

Tom Mitchell, Foot (Test), Josh Eyre, Hamstring (3-4 weeks), Oscar Steene, Toe (12 weeks), Jordan De Goey, Groin (Test)

Essendon Bombers

Zach Reid, Hamstring (1-2 weeks), Jordan Ridley, Quad (3 weeks), Kaine Baldwin, Foot (7 weeks), Jye Menzie, Shoulder (2 weeks), Archie Perkins, Hamstring (1-2 weeks), Jaiden Hunter, Knee (Season), Will Setterfield, Knee (1-2 weeks)

Fremantle Dockers

Odin Jones, Concussion (Test), Jye Amiss, Concussion (Test), Brennan Cox, Hamstring (7-8 weeks), Sam Switowski, Concussion (Test), Oscar McDonald, Knee (12-14 weeks), Sebit Kuek, Knee (Season), Josh Draper, Hamstring (Test), Josh Corbett, Hip (Season)

Geelong Cats

Tom Stewart, Concussion (TBC), Joe Furphy, Ankle (1 week), Pheonix Foster, Concussion (TBC), Patrick Dangerfield, Hamstring (4-6 weeks), Mitch Edwards, Back (2-3 weeks), James Willis, Illness (Test), Oli Wiltshire, Thumb (1 week)

Gold Coast Suns

Lachie Weller, Knee (12+ weeks), Malcolm Rosas jnr, Hamstring (6 weeks)

GWS Giants

Sam Taylor, Concussion (Test), Nathan Wardius, Shin (Indefinite), Braydon Preuss, Hamstring (4 weeks), James Leake, Quad (Indefinite), Stephen Coniglio, Knee (Test), Adam Kennedy, Knee (Indefinite)

Hawthorn Hawks

Nick Watson, Ankle (Test), Josh Bennetts, Concussion (Test), James Blanck, Knee (Season), Clay Tucker, Ankle (Test), Cooper Stephens, Achilles (Test), Wil McCabe, Back (6-8 weeks), Luke Breust, Groin (Test), Mabior Chol, Suspension (Round 9), Mitch Lewis, Knee (TBC), Changkuoth Jiath, Quad (1 week), Denver Grainger-Barras, Toe (1-2 weeks)

Melbourne Demons

Joel Smith, Suspension (Indefinite), Charlie Spargo, Achilles (3-4 weeks), Jake Melksham, Knee (6-8 weeks), Jake Bowey, Collarbone (1 week), Christian Salem, Hamstring (2-3 weeks)

North Melbourne Kangaroos

Josh Goater, Achilles (Season), Hamish Free, Concussion (Indefinite), Callum Coleman-Jones, Achilles (Season), Kallan Dawson, Ankle (2-3 weeks), Griffin Logue, Knee (6-7 weeks), Jy Simpkin, Quad (Test), Brayden George, Shoulder (Indefinite)

Port Adelaide Power

Aliir Aliir, Concussion (TBC), Ivan Soldo, Knee (4-5 weeks), Sam Powell-Pepper, Knee (Season), Quinton Narkle, Foot (4-6 weeks), Trent Mckenzie, Quad (1-2 weeks), Ollie Lord, Knee/tibia (Test), Hugh Jackson, Hip (6-8 weeks), Tom McCallum, Ankle (1-2 weeks)

Richmond Tigers

Noah Balta, Knee (1 week), Josh Gibcus, ACL (Season), Tim Taranto, Wrist (6 weeks), Jack Ross, Foot (8 weeks), Judson Clarke, ACL (Season), Jacob Bauer, Hamstring (1 week), Dion Prestia, Hamstring (1 week), Tom Lynch, Hamstring (7-9 weeks), Jacob Hopper, Hamstring (3 weeks), Liam Fawcett, Back (TBC - long term), Mate Colina, Back (TBC - long term)

St Kilda Saints

Max King, Knee (Test), James Van Es, Ankle (TBC), Mason Wood, Collarbone (Test), Dan Butler, Hamstring (3-4 weeks), Liam Henry, Hamstring (1 week), Jack Higgins, Suspension (Round 11), Hunter Clark, Calf (Test), Brad Crouch, Knee (2-3 weeks)

Sydney Swans

Sam Reid, Quad/foot (TBC), Harry Arnold, Back (6-7 weeks), Indhi Kirk, Concussion (1 week), Dane Rampe, Hamstring (Test), Callum Mills, Shoulder/calf (10 weeks), Corey Warner, Ankle (3 weeks)

West Coast Eagles

Elijah Hewett, Foot (Post-bye), Oscar Allen, Knee (4-6 weeks), Rhett Bazzo, Groin (4-6 weeks), Matt Flynn, Knee (3-4 weeks), Zane Trew, Concussion (12 weeks), Callum Jamieson, Hamstring (4-5 weeks)

Western Bulldogs

Bailey Smith, Knee (Season), Lachie Smith, Knee (Test), Rhylee West, suspension (Round 9), Aiden O'Driscoll, Concussion (Indefinite), Tom Liberatore, Illness (Test), Nick Coffield, Shoulder (6-8 weeks), Cody Weightman, Elbow (8-10 weeks)