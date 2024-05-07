AFL Injury List 2024: Unavailable players, return dates and more ahead of Round 8

Injuries are common in most contact sports, with the AFL not exempt from it. Round 9 games are scheduled to take place between May 9 - May 12, so we look at each club's unavailable players, their return dates and more.

What players are currently injured in your favorite AFL club ahead of Round 9?

Adelaide Crows

Nick Murray, Knee (3-4 weeks), Wayne Milera, Knee (Season), Luke Pedlar, Shoulder (2-3 weeks), Riley Thilthrope Knee (7-9 weeks) Patrick Parnell, Shoulder (Season)

Brisbane Lions

Brandon Starcevich, Calf (4-5 weeks), Lioncoln McCarthy, Knee (1 week), Cal Ah Chee, Hamstring (Test), Zac Bailey, Ankle (2-3 weeks), Noah Answerth, Concussion (1 week), Tom Deedee, Knee (Season), Darcy Gardiner, Knee (Season), Carter Michael, Knee (1 week), Deven Robertson, Shoulder (2 weeks), Keidean Coleman, Knee (Season), Wil Ashcroft, Knee (TBC)

Carlton Blues

Jack Silvagni, Knee (Season), Matt Carroll, Groin (3-5 weeks), Lachie Fogarty, Wrist (2-4 weeks), Sam Docherty, Knee (Season), Jesse Motlop, Hamstring (3 weeks), Zac Williams, Glute (Test), Mitch McGovern, Hamstring (Test), Jack Martin, Hamstring (Test), Caleb Marchbank, Back (Test), Adam Saad, Hamstring (3 weeks)

Collingwood Magpies

Tew Jiath, Ankle (2-3 weeks), Beau McCreey, Concussion (1-2 weeks), Josh Eyre, Hamstring (2-3 weeks), Brody Mihoeck, Hamstring (2-3 weeks), Oscar Steene, Toe (11 weeks), Dan McStay, Knee (TBC), Jordan De Goey, Groin (1 week), Tom Mitchell, Appendix (1 week)

Essendon Bombers

Kaine Baldwin, Foot (6 weeks), Jye Caldwell, Calf (Test), Will Setterfield, Knee (2-3 weeks), Jordan Riley, Quad (1-2 weeks), Jaiden Hunter, Knee (Season), Sam Draper, Knee (Test), Jye Menzie, Shouder (Test), Zach Reid, Hamstring (Test)

Fremantle Dockers

Sam Switkowski, Concussion (Test), Conard Wiliams, Foot (Test), Nathan O'Driscoll, Knee (TBC), Sebit Kuek, Knee (Season), Odin Jones, Elbow (Test), Brenan Cox, Hamstring (6-7 weeks), Josh Corbett, Hip (Season), Sean Darcy, Calf (Test), Oscar McDonald, Knee (11-13 weeks), Ethan Stanley, Ankle (TBC)

Geelong Cats

Patrick Dangerfield, Hamstring (3-5 weeks). Oil Wiltshire, Thumb (1-2 weeks), Tanner Bruhn, Shoulder (Test), Mitch Edwards, Back (2-3 weeks)

Gold Coast Suns

Lachie Weller, Knee (11 weeks), Oskar Faulkhead, Ankle (8 weeks), Malcolm Rosas jnr, Hamstring (5 weeks)

GWS Giants

Tom Green, Ankle (Test), Isaac Cumming, Hamstring (6 weeks), Callum Brown, Suspension (Round 13), Nathan Wardius, Shin (Indefinite), Braydon Preuss, Hamstring (3 weeks), James Leake, Quad (Indefinite), Adam Kennedy, Knee (Indefinite)

Hawthorn Hawks

Sam Butler, Leg (Season), Mabior Choi, Wrist (1-2 weeks), Will McCabe, Back (5-7 weeks), Ned Reeves, Hand (1-2 weeks), James Sicily, Shoulder/ankle (Test), Mitch Lewis, Knee (1-2 weeks), Henry Hustwaite, Concussion (1 week), James Blanck, Knee (Season)

Melbourne Demons

Joel Smith, Suspension (Indefinite), Josh Schache, Achilles (Test), Christain Salem, Hamstring (1-2 weeks), Jake Melksham, Knee (5-7 weeks), Charlie Spargo, Achilles (2-3 weeks)

North Melbourne Kangaroos

Griffin Logue, Knee/hamstring (7-8 weeks), Jackson Archer, Ankle (Test), Kallan Dawson, Ankle (2-3 weeks), Hamish Free, Concussion (1 week), Brayden George, Shoulder, (2-3 weeks), Josh Goater, Achilles (Season), Callum Coleman-Jones, Achilles (Season)

Port Adelaide Power

Conor Rozee, Hamstring (1-2 weeks), Lachie Jones, Hamstring (1-2 weeks), Sam Powell-Pepper, Knee (Season), Quinton Narkle, Foot (2-4 weeks), Hugh Jackson, Hip (5-7 weeks), Aliir Aliir, Concussion (Test), Mitch Georgiades, Knee (Test), Ivan Soldo, Knee (3-4 weeks), Trent McKenzie, Quad (1-2 weeks)

Richmond Tigers

Noah Balta, Knee (Test), Jacob Bauer, Hamstring (Test), Mate Colina, Back (TBC -long term), Liam Fawcett, Back (TBC - long term), Josh Gibcus, Hamstring (Test), Dion Prestia, Hmastring (6-8 weeks), Jack Ross, Foot (6-8 weeks), Jack Graham, Hamstring (Test), Jacob Hopper, Hamstring (2 weeks), Judson Clarke, ACL (Season), Tim Taranto, Wrist (4-6 weeks), Tom Lynch, Hamstring (6-8 weeks)

St Kilda Saints

Matt Allison, Ankle (Test), Hunter Clark, Knee (Test), Brad Crouch, Knee (2-3 weeks), Olli Hotton, Ankle (2-3 weeks), James Van Es, Ankle (TBC), Jack Higgins, Suspension (Round 11), Dan Butler, Hamstring (2-3 weeks)

Sydney Swans

Angus Sheldrick, Concussion (1 week), Harry Arnold, Back (5-6 weeks), Indhi Kirk, Concussion (Test), Tom McCartin, Concussion (1 week), Sam Reid, Quad/foot (TBC), Corey Warner, Ankle (2 weeks), Callum Mills, Shoulder/calf (8-10 weeks)

West Coast Eagles

Callum Jamieson, Hamstring (3-4 weeks), Elijah Hewett, Foot (Post-bye), Noah Long, Knee (TBC), Zane Trew, Concussion (Test), Elliot Yeo, Groin (TBC), Rhett Bazzo, Groin (3-5 weeks), Oscar Allen, Knee (3-5 weeks), Matt Flynn, Knee (2-3 weeks), Jake Waterman, Concussion, (1-2 weeks)

Western Bulldogs

Bailey Smith, Knee (Season), Cody Weightman, Elbow (6-4 weeks), Alden O'Driscoll, Concussion (Indefinite), Tom Liberatore, Concussion (Indefinite), Nick Coffield, Shoulder (5-7 weeks)