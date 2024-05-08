AFL Injury News: Brisbane Lions suffer fresh setback as key duo set to miss the remainder of the 2024 season

Brisbane Lions confirmed the end of the season for forward Lincoln McCarthy and defender Darcy Gardiner. In Saturday’s 79- 45 win over Gold Coast, the duo had their ACL ruptured in the first half. They join teammates Keidean Coleman and recruit Tom Doedee on the ACL injury list.

Lincoln McCarthy of the Lions is injured during the round eight AFL match between Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast Suns

Lions general manager football Danny Daly confirmed that they both would be out for the season after undergoing scans on Tuesday.

"It’s devastating news and everyone at the club are really thinking of Lincoln and Darcy,” Daly said (per lions.com.au).

“Linc and Diz are quality players and quality people who we know will do all that they can to overcome these injuries."

“We as a Club will continue to all wrap our arms around them and their families as we support them in whatever way we can during their recovery.”

Midfielder Hugh McCluggage said the team can take inspiration from Linc and Darcy and continue to put in their best.

“The boys that actually got injured were remarkable, how stoic they were … if you look at Linc and Darcy, they put on a brave face and got around all the boys," McCluggage told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think Linc was at the huddle straight after he hurt himself, helping the younger boys — that just shows how good a people they are really.”

This also came off the news that Defenders Noah Answerth and Brandon Starcevich would also be sidelined. Concussion protocols mean Answerth would not be available from the game against Adelaide. Starcevich will be out for longer due to a calf strain that occurred during the warmups and is expected to be out for four to five weeks.

Brisbane Lions to take on Adelaide in round 9 clash.

Brisbane Lions will take on Adelaide on Sunday in their bid to move up the table. In a clash with high stakes for both sides, Adelaide Assistant Coach Scott Burns says Lions would present a tough challenge as they were very impressive in their win over Gold Coast.

“We’ll plan for Brisbane bringing their best and we were lucky enough about three weeks ago to go to Melbourne and we saw them play Melbourne at the MCG and they dominated that game, so we’ve seen them at their best live this year.”

Brisbane Lions and Adelaide sit within reach of each other on the ladder with Adelaide on top based on percentage, with three wins and five losses each. A win for Brisbane Lions moves them to 12th spot on the table.