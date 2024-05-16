AFL Injury News: Collingwood Magpies handed huge boost with star midfielder set to return for Saturday's Sir Doug Nicholls Round clash versus Kuwarna

The Collingwood Magpies will have star midfielder Jordan De Goey back in the team for their clash against Kuwarna (Adelaide Crows) on Saturday, May 18. De Goey had been out for two weeks with a groin injury but has been given the go-ahead to play in the Magpies' Sir Doug Nicholls Round 10 fixture.

De Goey, 28, joined the main group in full training on Thursday, confirming his availability for Saturday's AFL Indigenous week clash against Kuwarna. However, the Pies suffered another setback to midfielder Tom Mitchell.

The 2018 Brownlow Medallist started the Thursday training session but left the track before others after feeling pain in his heels. Mitchell will not play this weekend, making it the third week of being sidelined after missing Collingwood's Round 8 and 9 victories over Carlton and Waalitj Marawar (West Coast), respectively.

Magpies coach Craig McRae gave the update on both players while speaking to reporters at the club's training facility. He said: (via AFL.com.au)

"Jordy got through training well, he’s got a spring in his step, so he will be available.

"Tom won’t play. That foot issue is still hanging around, so he won’t play."

The Collingwood Magpies have had major injury worries in the past few months. They lost Jeremy Howe (groin) and Jack Bytel (concussion) in last week's 103-37 win over the Eagles.

Other notable names on the club's injury list include Jamie Elliot (vascular), Beau McCreery (concussion), and Brody Mihocek (hamstring). However, aside from De Goey, McRae's side will be bolstered with the returns of Harvey Harrison and Lachie Schultz.

Collingwood Magpies will try to stifle Kuwarna's in-form duo of Izak Rankine and Jordan Dawson

Collingwood Magpies coach Craig McRae said his team will put in some work in order to stifle the Crows' duo of Izak Rankine and Jordan Dawson. Both players have been in terrific form this season, especially Rankine who is currently the highest-rated general forward in the AFL, according to Champion Data.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Sir Doug Nicholls Round clash versus Kuwarna, McRae emphasized Rankine's ability, and how difficult it is to stop the 24-year-old.

"It is difficult (to stop him), he is one of those Nick Daicos types that can really express themselves in the game. [He is] so powerful, elite finisher. We need to get to work on him."

McRae also highlighted Dawson's qualities:

"There are a few others… Dawson is an incredible player, goes where they need him and is just such an influential player, too."

The Collingwood Magpies are ninth in the league standings, 10 points adrift of Sydney Swans, who are atop the table.