AFL Injury News: Collingwood Magpies star midfielder set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines following surgery

Collingwood Magpies have confirmed that midfielder Tom Mitchell will be out for at least six weeks after undergoing foot surgery. The 31-year-old underwent a minor surgery to correct a lingering plantar fascia in his left foot.

Mitchell has been sidelined due to a foot issue and has not played since the Magpies' Round 8 Anzac Day Match against Essendon, which ended in a draw. However, the 2018 Brownlow Medalist underwent surgery this week and will be out of action until Round 19 when Collingwood faces Mitchell's former team, Hawthorn.

Collingwood's high-performance manager Jarrod Wade confirmed Mitchell's surgery, saying the procedure became mandatory to enable the 2023 premiership player to return to his best. He said (via AFL.com.au):

"Tom has undergone a minor procedure to address the plantar fasciitis he has been managing. Following further consultation, surgery was the best option to help Tom regain full function in his foot."

"Tom will have a period of rest and recovery post-surgery before commencing a return to play program where we expect to see him return to the game in the back end of the season," he added.

Mitchell's injury is another major setback for the Collingwood Magpies, who already have a long list of injured players, including Mason Cox, Dan McStay, Jordan De Goey, Brody Mihoeck, and Scott Pendlebury.

Undermanned Collingwood Magpies to battle Melbourne Demons in King's Birthday showdown

The Collingwood Magpies will lock horns with the Melbourne Demons on Monday, June 10, in the epic King's Birthday showdown at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Craig McRae's team will aim to get back to winning ways after their eight-game unbeaten streak ended in Round 12 with a loss to the Western Bulldogs. The defending premiers sit just outside the top eight and a victory over the Demons will see them leap into the qualifying spots.

However, due to their undermanned squad, the Pies head into the game as the underdogs. Collingwood has up to 13 players sidelined with injuries, which reduces their firepower for this match.

Ruckman Mason Cox is undergoing concussion protocols as well as a knee injury. Jordan De Goey is out with an abdominal strain, Scott Pendlebury has bicep issues, Brody Mihocek is recovering from a hamstring, and Tom Mitchell recently underwent foot surgery.