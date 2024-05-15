AFL Injury News: Essendon Bombers star ruck undergoes knee surgery, set for lengthy spell on the sidelines

Essendon ruck Sam Draper has been subject of media attention the past few weeks as a result of his comments on the Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge. He claimed on the podcast he co-hosts that some of the Bulldogs players were willing to reconsider their future with the club if the coach remains.

Many suggested that was why Draper was dropped from the team since the Anzac day draw against Collingwood. However, reports from his team denied the claim and insisted a knee discomfort was the reason for his absence.

Draper had knee surgery on Tuesday and will be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

According to afl.com.au, Essendon's general manager of AFL Daniel McPherson spoke to the media and said:

"Sam is an important player for us, both for our structure and for the energy he provides to the team, so we wanted to get on top of this issue as quickly as possible.

"After a couple of days of recovery post-operation, he will undertake a rehab program which we expect will have him available to return to play just after our mid-season bye."

Essendon recruit Todd Goldstein has been available at ruck for all their games this season. Nick Bryan and Vigo Visentini in the VFL would also be available if the team needs to offer support to Goldstein.

Coach Scott praises team's maturity against Giants

The Bombers sing the team song after winning the round nine AFL match between Essendon Bombers and Greater Western Sydney Giants

The Bombers faced the GWS Giants on Saturday in their round-nine matchup. The Giants started the match on the front foot but lost the game with a 20-point margin as the Bombers stepped up in the third quarter.

From a 12-point deficit at half-time to a win, Brad Scott believes the growth of his team gave them the composure they needed to see out the game. Speaking in his post-match press conference, he said:

“I think it's just a good step forward for our group in terms of maturity that one, we didn't panic, and two, we were able to address what wasn't working for us.

"And we were able to not only stem the flow, but turn the tide.”

Scott praised Nic Martin, who was moved to half-back at the beginning of the season, as his excellent performance at the position has allowed other members of the team to thrive. He said:

“He's been terrific. We'd like to play him in a whole lot of different positions all at the same time.

"What's probably underestimated is what it's allowing a whole lot of other players to do. I think Mason Redman's been super for us, Andy McGrath is in career-best form, the defence has been very, very solid throughout the year and pleasingly going to get better.

"Marto' has been fantastic, but he would say himself it's just great to be part of a back six or seven that's playing a cohesive style of footy.”

Essendon have got their fans excited as they are third on the ladder and do not seem to be slowing down. On Sunday, they face North Melbourne, who are winless this season.