AFL Injury News: Essendon Bombers suffer another huge blow as key defender comes off injured in Sunday’s VFL loss to Box Hill

Essendon Bombers have been hit with another injury blow following a shoulder injury to Zach Reid. The 22-year-old sustained the injury in the Bombers' VFL side clash with Box Hill on Sunday night (June 2).

Reid was forced out of the clash which saw Essendon lose by 70 points. The 2020 draftee suffered a hamstring problem earlier in the season. His career has been marred with injuries, limiting him to just nine top-flight games since making his debut in 2021.

During his first year at the club, Reid suffered a stress fracture in his back. Last year, he underwent a hamstring surgery in addition to a recurring back injury. The Essendon Bombers will be hopeful that this recent injury does not keep the key defender out for long.

Reid's recent injury further weakens the Bombers' defensive unit, which has relied on fellow key defender Ben McKay. The former North Melbourne backman was signed as a restricted free agent last year and has played a major role in Essendon's success this season.

The club will hope McKay remains fit as they look to maintain their second position in the AFL table, amidst the strengthening and recovering of their backline.

Essendon Bombers handed third defeat of the season by Gold Coast Suns

The Essendon Bombers suffered their third loss of the 2024 AFL season on Sunday at the hands of Gold Coast Suns. Brad Scott's side were beaten 91-80 by the Suns in the Round 12 clash at the People First Stadium.

The Bombers, on a seven-match unbeaten run, hoped to end the Suns' perfect home record but fell short by 11 points. Despite winning the first quarter (23-14), Essendon lost the second and third quarter (26-9, 20-17) before playing a draw in the last term (31-31).

After taking their foot off the pedal in the second and third quarters, Essendon fought hard for a comeback in the last quarter, but a late goal from Suns' midfielder Touk Miller put the game out of the Bombers' reach.

Despite the loss, Essendon still maintained their position in the AFL table. The Bombers are second with 34 points from 12 games.