AFL Injury News: Essendon Bombers suffer fresh setback with 23-year-old wingman ruled out for four weeks

Essendon Bombers recruit Xavier Duursma is set to miss at least four weeks, which means he's expected to return for the round 13 clash against Carlton. The club confirmed that he suffered a torn quad injury during training on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old wingman who crossed from Port Adelaide has been impressive for the Bombers, averaging 18.9 disposals and 5.2 marks a game. He has also kicked four goals in eight games.

The Bombers are fifth with four wins, following the Anzac Day draw against Collingwood. They face third-placed GWS on Saturday.

Essendon players expected to return from injury include Sam Draper, Zach Reid, Jye Menzie and Jye Caldwell. The latter trained on Wednesday and is expected to feature against his former club despite being substituted in last week's win over West Coast due to calf tightness.

Draper, who also didn't make the trip to Perth last weekend due to knee soreness, is expected to prove his match fitness ahead of the Giants game.

Essendon's next opponents, Giants, to celebrate legend's 300th game

Callan Ward of the Giants

As the Giants travel down to Melbourne this weekend, they aim to celebrate Callan Ward with a win. The legend will be playing his 300th game for the GWS Giants.

Ward, who joined the Giants in 2011, was one its inaugural co captains in its debut season in the AFL. He scored their first goal in the AFL and won the Kevin Sheedy Medal.

After a solid season in 2023, the 33-year-old signed a one-year deal to remain at the Giants for a 13th season in 2024.

Coniglio, who returns from a knee injury, is expected to be available. VFL Giants will hope that their good form is enough for a callup. Xavier O’Halloran with 23 touches, one goal, four tackles, Nick Haynes with 38 disposals, 14 marks, Conor Stone with 16 disposals, three goals and Harry Rowston with 28 disposals and one goal are among the top names.