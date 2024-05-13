AFL Injury News: Key forward set to miss Thursday's clash with Gold Coast as Geelong Cats explain controversial on-field medical decision

Geelong Cats key forward Jeremy Cameron will miss his side's clash with Gold Coast on Thursday, May 16, following a concussion last week against Port Adelaide. The 31-year-old hit the ground with his head after a marking contest in the fourth quarter of the Cats' 101-95 loss to the Power.

Cameron was assessed by a club doctor after the incident and played out the game as Geelong fought for a comeback. However, the forward was eventually diagnosed with a delayed concussion after undergoing further tests on Saturday and will miss the Cats' Round 10 clash with the Suns.

Despite an apparent concussion, Cameron's decision to play on sparked controversy among the AFL community, with many suggesting that he should have been taken off for a Head Injury Assessment test.

In response to the on-field decision to keep Cameron in the game, Geelong released a statement, explaining that the key forward showed no signs of immediate concussion and passed a SCAT6 test after the match.

"As is the process following a match, Cameron was monitored and assessed again on Saturday morning, where he reported some concussive symptoms on repeat SCAT6 and a diagnosis of delayed concussion was made."

Meanwhile, after reviewing the event and speaking with the club's medical staff, an AFL spokesperson said the league was satisfied with Geelong's management of Cameron.

"(AFL medical personnel) are comfortable that he was managed consistent with the AFL Concussion Guidelines," the spokesperson said.

Geelong Cats could deploy veteran forward Tom Hawkins against Gold Coast in Jeremy Cameron's absence

The Geelong Cats could be forced to play veteran forward Tom Hawkins after key forward Jeremy Cameron was ruled out for the club's Round 10 clash against Gold Coast on Thursday, May 16.

Cameron suffered a concussion last Friday against Port Adelaide, and Hawkins, whom coach Chris Scott planned on resting for the Suns clash, could now be forced to play to ensure the Cats have enough height in attack.

Hawkins (35) ended his four-match goal drought, kicking a goal and seven disposals in the loss to the Power. He also equaled the record for most games played by a Geelong player (355) in the clash.

Hawkins will become the Geelong Cats' record appearance holder with 356 games if he plays on Thursday.