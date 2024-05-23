AFL Injury News: Melbourne Demons star defender sidelined for four weeks with knee surgery scheduled 

Melbourne Demons defender Jake Lever will be out for the next four weeks as he prepares to undergo knee surgery. Lever suffered a concussion in the Demons' 35-point loss to West Coast in Round 10 and will go under the knife while also being placed in the AFL's concussion protocols.

The 28-year-old was taken off during the first quarter of his side's clash with West Coast after a collision with Eagles forward Jack Darling. As per the AFL concussion protocols, Lever was scheduled for a 12-day observation, but the Demons decided to use the opportunity to operate on the 2021 premiership player.

Apparently, Lever had been quietly playing with a knee issue. He underwent scans on the knee earlier in the year but was okayed to play after results showed no major structural damage.

The Demons planned on using the club's bye period after Round 13 to perform the surgery, but last Sunday's concussion fast-tracked the plan. Lever will miss crucial games against St Kilda, Fremantle, Collingwood, and North Melbourne.

Lever has been instrumental for the Melbourne Demons this term, playing in all games before being sidelined. He has registered 16 tackles, 64 marks, and 141 disposals in 10 games.

Who else is on the Melbourne Demons injury list ahead of Round 11?

The Melbourne Demons have as many as nine players sidelined ahead of their Round 11 clash with St Kilda on Sunday, May 26.

Star defender Jake Lever who suffered a concussion in Round 10 has been ruled out for at least four weeks with a knee injury. Jacob van Rooyen is still undergoing concussion observation, Joel Smith is ruled out indefinitely with a suspension, while Jake Bowey is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Charlie Spargo (Achilles), Daniel Turner (Calf), Marty Hore (Calf), Josh Schache (Foot), and Jake Melksham are all out for the next couple of weeks.

The Demons hope to avoid a third consecutive defeat when they square off with the Saints at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They lost by a point to Carlton in Round 9 and were thrashed by 35-point in Round 10 by West Coast.