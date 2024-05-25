AFL Injury News: Port Adelaide suffer triple blow in Saturday’s victory over North Melbourne 

Port Adelaide suffered a triple injury during the Round 11 clash against North Melbourne on Saturday, May 25. Although Adelaide registered a phenomenal 107-48 win at the event, three of its players suffered injuries.

Adelaide's forward, Willie Rioli, suffered a calf injury in the first term and was replaced by Lachie Jones.

Another injury concern was surrounding Todd Marshall, who had to undergo a concussion test. His health was a concern during the round, but he was able to return and play in the match. Connor Rozee struggled with angle strain during the match. However, they both continued their game while Rioli subbed.

Highlights from the North Melbourne and Port Adelaide match

It was a remarkable outing for Port Adelaide in the match against North Melbourne. The match started with Adelaide leading the game with their first goal.

However, North Melbourne quickly matched the score with a goal in the first quarter. At 14:40, Jed McEntee scored a goal for his team and again Adelaide took the lead in the game.

In the first quarter, Port Adelaide and North Melbourne scored three goals, but the former took the lead in the game. The second quarter started with Adelaide making the goal and extending their lead.

The team was impressive in the second quarter and had a lead of 73-28. The team scored eight goals, while North Melbourne could only score one. Port Adelaide also maintained their lead in the third quarter, with a score of 101-53. At the end of the final quarter, Adelaide scored 135, while North Melbourne could only score 65.

It was Adelaide's third win in a row. They won a match against Geelong in Round 9, followed by their victory against Hawthorn in Round 10. Moving ahead, they will face Carlton on Thursday, May 30.

Meanwhile, North Melbourne has been struggling with its game this season, seeking their first win. North Melbourne started the season with a loss against Greater Western Sydney, and then Fremantle defeated it in Round 2. The team played against Essendon in the last match and lost by 106-66. Next, North Melbourne will play against West Coast in Round 13 on June 8.