AFL Injury News: Richmond Tigers suffer fresh blow with 26-year-old set to miss Saturday’s inaugural Strong & Bold Foundation Match

The Richmond Tigers will be without Liam Baker when they clash with Western Bulldogs on Saturday, May 10. The 26-year-old defender sustained a corked leg few hours before the inagraul Strong & Bold Foundation Match introduced to raise funds for the renovation of the club's Punt Road Oval.

Baker's injury is a huge blow to Adem Yze's side, who have been injury-plauged all season long. The Tigers recenlty annouced the return of midfied trio Dion Prestia, Noah Balta and Jack Graham but suffered a fresh setback with the injury to Baker.

Nevertheless, the two-time premership player has been replaced by in-form forward Noah Cumberland. Cumberland was initilaly listed on the club's emergency roster, but Baker's unavability paved way for the 23-year-old's first AFL appearance this year.

Cumberland, who plays as a half-forward, has been in top form in the VFL, which justifies his inclusion into coach Yze's roster for Round 9. As for Baker, the club will miss his input, considering his remarkable form this season.

The defender, who is in the final months of his contract, has recorded seven goals, four behinds, 31 marks and 144 disposlas in seven games. Other players on the Tigers' injury list include Jacob Hopper, Tim Taranto, Tom Lynch, Jack Ross and Josh Gibcus.

Liam Baker is likely to depart from Richmond Tigers at the end of the season

Liam Baker will likely leave Richmond Tigers at the end of the season, per a report by Zero Hanger. The 26-year-old, who is in the final months of his contract, is yet to pen a new deal at Punt Road.

According to the report, Fremantle and West Coast are possible destinations for the West Australian. However, coach Adem Yze still wants his vice-captian at the club as he is one of the most experienced players in a Tiger's squad dominated by young players.

The Richmond Tigers could lure Baker into signing a new deal by promoting him to club captain. Baker has been one of the club's best players in a season that has seen the Tigers register only one win in eight games.