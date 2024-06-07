AFL Injury News: West Coast stars back for North Melbourne clash, return dates hinted for key duo

Oscar Allen, captain of the West Coast Eagles, is set to make a return to the league via the club’s WAFL or seniors side next week following a break due to knee surgery early this season.

Coach Adam Simpson said post-match following the Eagles' loss to St Kilda about Allen’s return:

"It's all tracking towards playing footy the week after the bye. So whether we work through a WAFL game or seniors, I'll talk to him after he pulls us from the little scrimmage next week. Next Friday or Saturday we'll play some footy and if he pulls up well, we'll see how he goes."

Allen’s potential return to the senior side has the West Coast Eagles wary, considering the club’s recent injury history, with the player playing just once this season. Coach Simpson said:

"We're not in a rush to get him straight in. The choices we had to make last couple of years with 'just get' em back in because we need them' versus getting a little bit of touch back at WAFL, we'll work through that"

West Coast Eagles set to welcome back midfielder Tim Kelly among others in coming weeks

AFL Rd 10 - Waalitj Marawar v Narrm

Apart from West Coast captain Oscar Allen, the Eagles will welcome back quite a few key players in the next few weeks, including star midfielder Tim Kelly.

Kelly has missed two games owing to a hip injury. Jake Waterman who missed one game last week due to a shoulder injury, is also set to return for Saturday’s game against North Melbourne.

Simpson, speaking about the players’ return in response to high performance manager Mat Inness’ positive report on Waterman’s condition, said:

"He's close to 100%. He trained fully yesterday. ... he's good to go”

Apart from the duo, young midfielder Jai Culley who suffered an ACL injury, will also make a comeback this weekend. Culley is one of the club’s promising youngsters. He impressed in the two-point WAFL win over Perth on Sunday and will join the senior side as a midfield reinforcement.

Considering that the team has been injury-ridden for two seasons, the coach added that he's forced to pick whomever is available amidst an ongoing rebuild.

"It works itself out. We've got an eye on the future, so we've got to respect the fact that we're going through a build and also got some senior players who are holding up their end as well.

"Perhaps you give a younger player who might be out of form an extra week or two as opposed to a senior player. After the bye if we get (Tim) Kelly, (Oscar) Allen, Harley (Reid) come back into the side.... there'll be some difficult discussions. You look at form first and the profile second."

The return of Allen, Kelly and Waterman coincides with that of the suspended Harley Reid’s. On Saturday, the West Coast Eagles (16th on the ladder) host the North Melbourne Kangaroos (18th) at the Optus Stadium.