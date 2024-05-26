AFL Injury News: What changes have Carlton Blues made to combat ongoing injury crisis 

After multiple soft tissue injuries to players in the first half of the season, Carlton Blues have been forced to make changes to their training routine. Hamstring or calf injuries in recent weeks to key players like Adam Cerra, Mitch McGovern, Adam Saad, Jack Martin, and Jacob Weitering promoted an investigation and immediate reform by the Blues.

Carlton's boss Michael Voss recently confirmed the training adjustment but did not reveal the changes. However, he disclosed the club had embarked on short-term and long-term areas of upgrade to mitigate the injury crisis. He said (via heraldsun.com.au):

“When we had the soft tissue stuff emerge a number of weeks ago, we obviously got after a few things.

“In some ways, we’ve just got to keep training the right things, and keep reinforcing the right things.

“We’re still working through a few things – there are some short-term things and some long-term things that we need to get after. We’ll sort of provide that clarity over a period of time,” he added.

At the start of the season, Voss hinted that his players might be fatigued due to the high levels of training they went through heading into the 2024 campaign. Nevertheless, it is left to be seen if these latest changes will help reduce the rate of injuries for the Blues as they push for a top-eight finish in the second half of the season.

Charlie Curnow stars as Carlton Blues see off Gold Coast in Round 11

Carlton Blues key forward Charlie Curnow was the star performer in his side's Round 11 victory over Gold Coast Suns on Saturday, May 25. The Blues defeated the Suns by 29 points (102-73) to register their seventh win.

Curnow produced a stellar performance and led the Blues' goal charts. He recorded four goals, four behinds, four marks, and 13 disposals in the win. The 27-year-old is in pole position to win the Coleman Medal for a third consecutive season, as he currently leads the AFL goalscorers' charts with 33 goals in 11 games.

Last term, the Carlton Blues star kicked 78 goals in 23 appearances to claim the Coleman Medal. In 2022, he clinched the award with 64 goals in 22 games during the home-and-away season.