AFL Mid-Season Draft: West Coast Eagles linked with a move for East Fremantle's dual-Simpson medalist - Reports 

The West Coast Eagles have reportedly been linked with a move for East Fremantle star Milan Murdock in the forthcoming AFL Mid-Season Draft. The 24-year-old, who plays in the West Australian Football League (WAFL), is one of the highly rated prospects in the mid-season draft, which will take place on Wednesday, May 29.

Murdock, a two-time Simpson medallist is being eyed by the Eagles as they look to reinforce their squad for the remainder of the 2024 season. In recent years, the Sharks midfielder has been a prominent figure for East Fremantle. Last year, he led the club to its first premiership in 25 years in 2023, winning the Simpson Medal for his outstanding game in the Grand Final.

Recently, Murdock produced another fine performance, putting him in the limelight ahead of the AFL Mid-Season Draft. In the State Game between Western Australia and South Australia, he was the best player on the ground, producing 27 disposals, five, clearances, and two goals to win the Simpson Medal for a second time.

As Per the west.com.au, the West Coast Eagles is not the only AFL side interested in Murdock, as Essendon Bombers has also discussed a possible draft pick with the East Fremantle star.

All about the 2024 AFL Mid-Season Draft

The AFL Mid-Season Draft offers clubs the recruitment opportunity to bolster their squad for the second half of the season by selecting players from state leagues or other AFL clubs.

Usually held at the end of Round 11, the draft order is based on the reverse ladder position, and only clubs with open list spots will be ranked in the order. The 2024 mid-season draft, which will be held on Wednesday, is the sixth edition of the draft, which was re-introduced in 2019.

To be eligible for the mid-season draft, players must either have been on the AFL list previously, be nominated for the rookie draft, or have been nominated for the 2023 national draft.

Some notable AFL Mid-Season Draft success stories include Marlion Pickett (Richmond, 2019), Sam Durham (Essendon, 2021), Ryan Gardner (Western Bulldogs, 2019), and John Noble (Collingwood, 2019).