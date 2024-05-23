AFL Mid-season Draft: Western Bulldogs weighing up a move for axed Collingwood wingman - Reports

The Western Bulldogs are considering a move for former Collingwood Magpies wingman Trent Bianco ahead of the 2024 AFL mid-season draft. As per AFL.com.au journalist Josh Gabelich, the 23-year-old is one player on the Dogs' radar as they prepare to utilize the upcoming rookie draft to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

Bianco, a former Pie, joined the Bulldogs' VFL side Footscray last year, after being delisted by Collingwood at the end of the 2023 AFL season. He was drafted by the Magpies in 2019 but failed to secure a permanent spot in the senior team, managing just 23 across four seasons.

The former Magpies defender has been a key member for Footscray who are undefeated in the VFL after seven games. Bianco has featured in all games, averaging 22 disposals for the Bulldog's reserve team.

His recent performance coupled with his experience playing in the top-flight could be two key factors why the Bulldogs are interested in drafting the Melbourne-born star. The 2024 AFL mid-season draft will take place on Wednesday, May 29, and the Bulldogs currently have one open spot on their list after Bailey Smith was ruled out of the 2024 season with a serious knee injury.

A handful of former top-flight players have been listed in the upcoming AFL mid-season draft

A good number of former AFL-listed players are being weighed up for the mid-season rookie draft scheduled for next Wednesday. Trent Bianco is on the radar of Western Bulldogs, but the ex-Collingwood midfielder is only one of many former AFL stars who could return to the top-flight via the mid-season recruitment.

As per SEN, former Sydney defender Matthew Ling is being considered by several clubs. Former Richmond midfielder Riley Collier-Dawkins, as well as ex-Collingwood star Liam McMahon, are on the radar of Carlton.

Other notable former AFL stars who are being considered in the AFL mid-season draft include Jez McLennan (Gold Coast), Brynn Teakle (Port Adelaide), Kyle Dunkley (Melbourne), Alo Draper (Collingwood), Flynn Perez (North Melbourne), Toby McLean (Western Bulldogs), and Osca Riccardi (Geelong).