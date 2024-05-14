AFL MRO News: Three players fined by the AFL’s Match Review Officer as Collingwood Magpies star is slapped with his third charge of the year 

During Round 9 of the 2024 AFL season on Sunday, May 12, three players were fined by the Match Review Officer. Two matches were held on Sunday night: one between Collingwood and West Coast and the other between Kuwarna and Brisbane.

A total of three players from these two matches were slapped with fines by the MRO officer after they were involved in incidents with players from the opposing teams. Collingwood Magpies star player Scott Pendlebury was fined $1250 after the veteran was involved in an incident with West Coast's Harley Reid.

Pendlebury can either accept the fine or challenge the decision. However, if he fails to defend himself in the AFL Tribunal, he may draw a fine of up to $1875. This was the third time that Pendlebury was fined this season.

Previously, he was fined for striking in Round 3 against Brisbane's Lachie Neale. Besides this, Pendlebury was also involved in an incident with an umpire during Round 8 of this season.

In addition to Pendlebury, Adelaide's Mark Keane and Brisbane Lions' Jaxon Prior also received fines on Sunday. Keane was involved in incidents with Brisbane's Kai Lohmann and could be fined up to $3750, while Prior was involved in careless contact with the umpire and fined $1250.

Collingwood triumphs, Kuwarna Vs Brisbane ends in a draw

Sunday's Round 9 matches brought surprises for the fans. Collingwood faced off against the West Coast Eagles and emerged victorious with a dominant score of 103-37. Collingwood displayed an impressive performance, securing another victory for their team.

In the match between Kuwarna and Brisbane, both teams engaged in neck-and-neck competition, resulting in a draw with both teams settling for a score of 90.

Collingwood will next face Kuwarna, while Brisbane will play against Richmond on May 18.

Collingwood has been performing well this season. Despite a rocky start with losses against Sydney in Round 1 and St Kilda in Round 2, the team bounced back smoothly in Round 3. They emerged victorious against Brisbane and then defeated Hawthorn in Round 4.

In Round 6, Collingwood secured a win against Port Adelaide, followed by a draw against Essendon. In Round 8, they once again won the match, defeating Carlton 85-79.