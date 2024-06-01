AFL MRO News: Western Bulldogs forward receives a two match ban after bizarre collision in Friday’s victory over Collingwood 

Western Bulldogs forward Sam Darcy has received a two match ban after a dangerous bump on Collingwood's Brayden Maynard in Friday's 100-82 victory. Just four minutes into the opening quarter, Darcy bumped into Maynard, who was trying to take a mark, and sent the Collingwood player to the ground.

Maynard was awarded a 50m penalty that he scored and left the field for a head injury examination. Darcy ise in more trouble with the MRO as further reviews showed that he did not attempt to block the ball, leading to a two match ban.

Darcy was involved in another 50m penalty incident with Collingwood's Jack Crisp a few moments later when he ran into Crisp’s protected free-kick zone. He was able to put the horror first quarter behind him as he went on to score three goals, the joint most for anyone on the field in the game.

Darcy spoke to Channel 7 media after the game and was asked about his reaction to the bump on Brayden Maynard.

“It’s all part of it. I just had to get out of my own head and keep competing… I was just trying to keep backing myself in,” Darcy said.

Luke Beveridge praises Darcy's maturity in keeping Western Bulldogs in the game

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has praised Sam Darcy for his maturity in bouncing back after the first-quarter incident.

Beveridge spoke to the media after the game and said:

"(Darcy) mentioned to me that he thought he could get to the contest, he thought he could get to the ball, and so his momentum carried him through.”

Darcy's jumping ability in taking marks that has him under MRO scrutiny was also what helped the Western Bulldogs control the game. Apart from his three goals, he also had a game-high five contested marks, five score involvements and two inside 50s.

“The message was just that the start's been a bit shaky from everyone, and it's just important that he restarts and focuses on what he's capable of,” Beveridge said.

At times when it was trampolining out of (our forward 50) a bit too easy and a bit too quickly and putting our defenders under pressure in space.”

It was a difficult game to get a handle on and contain (Collingwood's) momentum. So, for Sam to be able to let us breathe and have a set shot or two… he was such an important one of the 23.”

The Western Bulldogs win over Collingwood ended their unbeaten run since the third round of the season. The Bulldogs face the Brisbane Lions next Friday in their round 13 game.