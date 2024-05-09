AFL Power Ranking: Who are the league’s best and worst sides heading into round nine 

The AFL power ranking (via Fox Footy) predicts and analyzes the best and worst sides in the league based on performances and results from the previous round. Factors like wins, losses, quality of opposition faced and a team's prospect of playing better are used to determine the grading.

Sydney leads the AFL standings and the power rankings, thanks to their victory over GWS in Round 8. Ranked fourth the previous week, the Swans leaped three places after their 98-69 win over the Giants. They have held their ground against some of the best sides in the league, tasting defeat only once this season.

Melbourne, meanwhile, are ranked the second-best side in the league. Simon Goodwin's side delivered a masterclass in the previous round, ending Geelong's unbeaten record. The Demons have the best defence in the league, and they proved it by stopping Cats' Jeremy Cameron from kicking a goal.

A resilient display against the former league leaders moved Goodwin's side from fifth to second ahead of Round 9.

Last week, Geelong topped the AFL power rankings, as they were still spotless and bragged a perfect start. However, after the Demons ended their immaculate run, the Cats dropped two spots. Nevertheless, their good start to the season is proof that the 16-time premiers are one of the favorites for the premiership this year.

Making up the five best teams are GWS and Collingwood. Like the Cats, the Giants fell two places after losing (to Sydney) in Round 8. The Magpies, meanwhile, moved from sixth to fifth following a six-point victory over Carlton.

Who are the worst AFL teams heading into Round 9?

Without a doubt, Richmond and North Melbourne are unequivocally the worst-performing teams in the AFL ahead of Round 9. The Tigers are the second-worst team in the league after only a win in eight games.

In Round 8, they clashed with an inconsistent Fremantle, and it was predicted that the Tigers might pick a second win of the campaign. Unfortunately, they were blown apart by the Dockers 104-93. The Tigers have a lengthy injury list, which can be cited as a major reason for their woeful performances.

However, what excuse can be made for the Kangaroos who are yet to pick a win this term? They face another tough test in Round 9 against the Gold Coast Suns.