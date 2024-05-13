The AFL's score review system came under fresh scrutiny following a controversial decision in the Round 9 clash between Melbourne Demons and Carlton Blues on May 9. The Blues edged the Demons by a single point, but an umpiring call in the third quarter left the Demons angry after the match.

Charlie Curnow kicked a goal, but Melbourne defender Steven May claimed he got a touch of the footy before it went between the goalpost. However, the score review system failed to give an instant decision, initially ruling inconclusive.

Video replays from different angles didn't help as it appeared as though May's finger bent just as the ball passed him, albeit very blurry. Despite May's claims and an initial inconclusive review, the umpired ruled for a goal in favor of Carlton.

The AFL score review system was implemented with the intention of ensuring fair outcomes. However, the system has been plagued with issues ranging from frequent inconclusive calls to momentum-killing delays.

Despite advancements in technology, the angles provided for review often fail to deliver the clarity needed to make conclusive rulings, questioning the accuracy of the system.

Notable past controversies surrounding the score review system include Jack Higgins' goal being wrongfully overturned against St Kilda in 2018, and Lachie Jones' controversial goal for Port Adelaide over Brisbane in Round 4 of the 2023 season.

The decision in this latest controversy proved crucial as the Blues won the tie 77-76, resulting in the Demons' third loss of the season.

Christain Petracca hits career milestone in Melbourne Demons loss to Carlton Blues

Melbourne Demons forward Christain Petracca scored a career-best five goals in his side's loss to Carlton Blues on Thursday, May 9. The Demons lost by a point in a game laced with a controversial umpiring decision, but Petracca shone for his side.

The 28-year-old championed a failed comeback for the Demons after a disappointing first quarter which saw them register no score. He kicked two goals and a behind in the second term, a brace in the third term, and scored another goal in the last quarter.

Overall, he recorded five gals, 21 disposals, six marks, and a behind. No other Demon player recorded more than a goal on the night in the thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Melbourne Demons have a 6-3 record and are fourth in the standings with 24 points after nine matches.