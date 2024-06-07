AFL Season 2024 Round 13: Adelaide Crows lose at home to Richmond Tigers on Thursday Night Footy

The Adelaide Crows faced the Richmond Tigers at home at the Adelaide Oval in Thursday night's Round 13 of the 2024 AFL Season. The Tigers beat the Crows 79-71.

The Richmond Tigers were playing for pride while Adelaide looked to continue their stuttering finals campaign at home. The form guide had the Crows as favorites, but second-last Richmond came to town with a pride-preserving win in mind.

The Tigers dressed for the occasion in the 2017 Grand Final rematch jersey as a reminder to Crows fans of their side's ignominious defeat despite being the best team all year.

Both sides came out with a will to win, resulting in an even contest throughout the first half, with the Tigers piling on the first three goals and the Crows pegging them back to trail by just a point at the half.

Adelaide opened the second half with a goal, but Richmond booted the next five goals and opened up a 22-point lead.

The Tigers ran rampant in the third, with goals coming on the back of midfield dominance, yet the Crows came back hard in the last with a pair of quick goals from Josh Rachele and Lachie Fogarty. However, Seth Campbell scored a goal against the run of play and the gap was restored to 15 points.

Richmond coach Adem Yze gets his second win as Tigers coach

AFL Rd 13 - Adelaide v Richmond

Rookie coach, Adem Yze, gave his fans a taste of what life could be like in a post-Dusty future, after the Tigers' veteran was rested due to illness ahead of his 300th AFL appearance.

“It’s huge, but we did win so he might have to come back through the VFL. In all seriousness, it’s a massive week for our club and one that we want to celebrate one of our greatest players," Coach Yze told Fox Sports News.

The Crows had led all the important stats except for in the guts, as Toby Nankervis and Samson Ryan outdid journeyman Kieran Strachan, although chopout Chris Burgess did hold his own once the second-string ruckman was subbed out of the game.

AFL Rd 13 - Adelaide v Richmond: Billy Dowling celebrates his first AFL goal

First gamer Billy Dowling kicked his first AFL goal off a Crows interception to get within nine points, but butchered a chance to get his side within a kick of a late victory.

Richmond ran out deserving winners having won a glut of hitouts in the absence of Reilly O’Brien.