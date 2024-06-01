AFL Trade News: Carlton Blues in-form forward attracting interest from multiple clubs amid uncertain future

Several clubs have their eyes set on Carlton Blues small forward Matthew Owies amid his uncertain future with the club. Owies' contract with the Blues is set to expire soon, and with a long list of small forwards in the queue for a contract extension, other clubs are interested in bringing Owies to their teams.

Carlton Blues have been performing incredibly well this season. The Blues have a strong roster of players in good form, and the team will likely extend their contracts. Given Owies' uncertain future with the club, opposing clubs are trying to acquire him, as reported by AFL.com.

Matthew Owies has been playing for the Blues since 2020. So far, he has played in 58 games, recording 70 goals. His season average for this year is 8.8 disposals per game, with an average of 5.9 kicks. In the 11 matches that Owies played for Carlton Blues in 2024, his goal average was only above average.

However, the 27-year-old is not the only player without a contract for the 2025 season. Other Blues players, including Caleb Marchbank and Elijah Hollands, are also looking forward to extending their contracts with the team. Meanwhile, Jordan Boyd and Corey Durdin have extended their contracts.

A look into Matthew Owies' career with Carlton Blues

Matthew Owies is a former basketball player who played the sport during his college days. However, he later embarked on a journey in the AFL.

Owies also played football at the junior level for Camberwell Sharks. At 15, he completely switched his interest to basketball before finally returning to AFL. He started playing for Carlton Football Club in 2018 and competed as a Category B rookie.

After spending two years with the club at the rookie level, he was finally selected for the senior team and made his debut for the Carlton Blues as a senior in 2020. He played his first match against the Sydney Swans but only played one match that season.

Matthew Owies has been successful in the subsequent seasons. He played 13 games in the next season and contributed to six wins.

So far, Owies has played 58 matches, scoring 70 goals. In 2024, he played in 11 matches for the Carlton Blues but was substituted in two matches. He has recorded 16 goals this season.