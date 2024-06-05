AFL Trade News: Fremantle weighing up an audacious move for Richmond Tigers star 

The Fremantle Dockers have set their sights on Richmond Tigers star player Shai Bolton. Earlier, it was reported that the team is interested in luring Luke Baker, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, new reports have emerged that the Dockers are also targeting Richmond's Shai Bolton. Bolton's contract with the Tigers will expire in 2028, but despite this, the Dockers want him on their team.

Reports about the Dockers' interest in Bolton surfaced when sports journalist Xander McGuire discussed it on his recent show. He claimed that Fremantle have plans to trade for the Richmond star. He said (via 9News Melbourne's X account):

“Fremantle is planning a stunning trade raid on Richmond. The Dockers have launched a bid for Shai Bolton with the 25-year-old reportedly weighing up the advance. It comes as the Dockers also pursue Liam Baker, with Bolton set to return to the side this weekend.”

It is important to note that the Fremantle Dockers have been enjoying a fabulous season in 2024 and are looking to maintain their lead by adding more talented players to their team.

They started the season with a win against Brisbane and have been dominant so far. In Round 2, they defeated North Melbourne, which was followed by their third consecutive win against Adelaide.

However, their streak was broken by Carlton in Round 4, which was followed by another defeat against Port Adelaide in Round 5. Fremantle registered a victory over the Western Bulldogs in Round 7 and then against Richmond in Round 8.

Unfortunately, they lost to Sydney in Round 9 but got back on track with a victory against St Kilda in the next round. The Dockers played out a draw with Collingwood in Round 11.

A look at Shai Bolton's incredible journey with Richmond Tigers

Shai Bolton began his AFL career with the Richmond Tigers in 2017, having been the club's first pick in the 2016 National Draft. In his rookie year, Bolton played only six matches and scored three goals.

In the following season, he managed just one goal in three matches. His standout performances came in 2019 and 2020, when he was awarded an AFL premiership player.

Last season, Shai Bolton played in 23 matches and recorded 31 goals. So far, Bolton has played in 124 games for Richmond, scoring 150 goals.