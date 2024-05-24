AFL Trade News: Multiple clubs battle for in-demand Greater Western Sydney free agent amidst uncertain future  

Greater Western Sydney (GWS) star Harry Perryman will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 season, and various AFL clubs are reportedly already in the race to rope in the Giants' defender. The 25-year-old is in the final months of his contract and is currently one of the most sought-after free agents whose future is yet to be decided.

As reported by Channel 9's Xander MacGuire, Hawthorn Hawks are the most recent AFL side to enter the race for Perryman. The GWS defender has also gained interest from South Australian clubs Port Adelaide Power and Adelaide Crows.

The Giants, however, are reportedly keen on keeping Perryman and have offered him a five-year deal, rumored to be around $600,000-$650,000 per season. However, rival clubs are prepared to top this offer with a six-year deal.

Clubs must be ready to beat Greater Western Sydney's offer to convince Perryman not to pen a new deal with his current club. Hawthorn is one club in pole position to meet this criteria as they have the salary cap space to splash the cash.

Nevertheless, the Hawks are not putting all their eggs in one basket as they also have their eyes on St Kilda's Josh Battle, who like Perrynman, will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the current campaign.

How has Greater Western Sydney defender Harry Perryman performed this season?

Harry Perryman may be facing an uncertain future, but he has not let this uncertainty affect his performance on the field. Perryman has been a key figure in coach Adam Kingsley's setup this season.

He has featured in nine games for the Giants, averaging 2.8 tackles, 5.1 marks, and 18.4 disposals. One of his best performances was in Round 7, where he recorded 23 disposals, seven marks, and two goals in a 54-point win over Brisbane Lions.

Perryman will line up for the Greater Western Sydney in their Round 11 clash with Geelong Cats on Saturday, May 25, in a tough encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both sides are winless in their last three outings and will be gunning for all four points.