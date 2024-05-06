AFL Trade News: Patrick Dangerfield receives audacious offer to leave Geelong Cats after 8 years 

Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield has reportedly received an offer from his former team, Adelaide, to finish his career where it began. According to sports journalist Mitch Cleary, Adelaide has expressed interest in signing back their former player for the upcoming season.

In a recent report for Channel 7, the journalist claimed that Adelaide had made an "audacious bid to lure Patrick Dangerfield." He also stated that the Crows believe his experience could benefit the team's younger players; thus, they are keen on his return.

He commenced his AFL career with the Adelaide Football Club, spending eight years with the team before departing in 2015.

Speaking about Adelaide's intention to re-sign him, Mitch Cleary said (via 7 News Melbourne on X):

"Adelaide has made an audacious bid to lure Patrick Dangerfield back to where he started. The Crows recently pitching the prospect of Dangerfield's age and experience being the perfect addition to the Crows' young list.

"Dangerfield spent the first eight years of his career as a Crow before leaving for Geelong at the end of 2015. This shows just how aggressive the Crows will be in the trade space this off-season."

He currently plays for Geelong and has been the captain of the team since the 2023 season.

A look into the performance of Patrick Dangerfield when he played for Adelaide Crows

Patrick Dangerfield was drafted by the Adelaide Crows in the 2007 National Draft as the tenth pick. He debuted in a match against Essendon in Round 20 of the 2008 season, recording nine disposals and one goal.

Having spent eight years with the Crows since his debut, his early years saw him play only two games and score one goal in his first season. However, he played in 21 matches the following season, scoring 21 goals and amassing 273 disposals.

In 2009, he was nominated for the AFL Rising Star award for his stunning performance against Fremantle. Continuing his impressive form into the next season, he recorded 26 goals in 19 matches.

His final season with the team was in 2015, during which he scored 21 goals in 23 matches before being traded to Geelong. With Geelong, he achieved significant recognition, winning the 2016 Brownlow Medal for his outstanding performance.

Throughout his successful career, he has been awarded numerous awards, including the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award in 2016, the Gary Ayres Award in 2022, the Malcolm Blight Medal in 2015, and the Showdown Medal in 2012.